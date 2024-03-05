'The results are speaking for themselves' - fruitful year continuing for Valentine Bloodstock as first runners hit the track

A flashback to the autumn of Covid-hit 2020 would see Lizzie Kelly and Ed Partridge's Valentine Bloodstock barely in its infancy. Now, around three and a half years later, their brainchild has taken firm root.

Kelly is best known for her history-making exploits in the saddle, having in 2015 become the first woman to win a Grade 1 race over jumps when landing the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Tea For Two, while her husband is a familiar face in bloodstock circles after working for the likes of Tweenhills, Watership Down and Oakgrove Stud.

They are, however, making a good fist of Valentine Bloodstock taking high rank in any name association game with the duo.