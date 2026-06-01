The house that Galileo built - how the ultimate Derby kingmaker reshaped Britain's greatest race

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It was all there, when you think about it.

Galileo jumps out of the stalls in the 2001 Derby and has the pace to sit exactly where Mick Kinane wants him, just on the shoulders of the leaders.

He's pricking his ears, calm and enjoying himself despite the carnival atmosphere, springing up to the top of the hill and gliding back around Tattenham Corner.