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The house that Galileo built - how the ultimate Derby kingmaker reshaped Britain's greatest race
Tom Peacock looks at the impact the Derby winner has made on the Classic a quarter of a century on from his own triumph
Galileo powers to victory in the 2001 Derby under Mick KinaneCredit: Gerry Cranham
It was all there, when you think about it.
Galileo jumps out of the stalls in the 2001 Derby and has the pace to sit exactly where Mick Kinane wants him, just on the shoulders of the leaders.
He's pricking his ears, calm and enjoying himself despite the carnival atmosphere, springing up to the top of the hill and gliding back around Tattenham Corner.
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