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Sires of 2025

Sadness lingers over Roaring Lion but Kameko’s stunning start has brightened life for Tweenhills and Qatar Racing

Sadness lingers over Roaring Lion but Kameko’s stunning start has brightened life for Tweenhills and Qatar Racing

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Sires of 2025
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Camelot is having a moment - and it could last as his most expensively bred crops come on stream
Camelot is having a moment - and it could last as his most expensively bred crops come on stream
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Sires of 2025
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Top-class juveniles who improve with age and an international cast of buyers - what’s not to like about Kingman?
Top-class juveniles who improve with age and an international cast of buyers - what’s not to like about Kingman?
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Sires of 2025
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From cold to red-hot in a jiffy - and Mohaather’s first crop should be better again this year
From cold to red-hot in a jiffy - and Mohaather’s first crop should be better again this year
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Sires of 2025
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Havana hasn’t just come close, he’s already got the cigar despite humble origins
Havana hasn’t just come close, he’s already got the cigar despite humble origins
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Sires of 2025
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Sadness lingers over Roaring Lion but Kameko’s stunning start has brightened life for Tweenhills and Qatar Racing

Sadness lingers over Roaring Lion but Kameko’s stunning start has brightened life for Tweenhills and Qatar Racing

icon
Sires of 2025
padlock
Camelot is having a moment - and it could last as his most expensively bred crops come on stream
Camelot is having a moment - and it could last as his most expensively bred crops come on stream
In the fourth part of Sires of 2025, we profile a Coolmore resident whose stock and stud fee have never been higher
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Sires of 2025
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Top-class juveniles who improve with age and an international cast of buyers - what’s not to like about Kingman?
icon
Sires of 2025
padlock
From cold to red-hot in a jiffy - and Mohaather’s first crop should be better again this year
icon
Sires of 2025
padlock
Top-class juveniles who improve with age and an international cast of buyers - what’s not to like about Kingman?
icon
Sires of 2025
padlock
From cold to red-hot in a jiffy - and Mohaather’s first crop should be better again this year
icon
Sires of 2025
padlock
Havana hasn’t just come close, he’s already got the cigar despite humble origins
Havana hasn’t just come close, he’s already got the cigar despite humble origins
icon
Sires of 2025
padlock