Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:25 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:25 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales Diary
premium

No need for make believe as a late winner brings the smoke in Deauville

Senior bloodstock writer James Thomas takes another eventful trip to Arqana

The Deauville sales ring was the centre of the bloodstock universe this week
The Deauville sales ring was the centre of the bloodstock universe this weekCredit: ZUZANNA LUPA
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tuesday, June 30

Working the sales has a habit of disrupting everyday life. Errands regular folk probably take for granted can end up on the back burner for weeks on end; think trips to the supermarket, the school run, cooking a family dinner. 

They’re all forsaken in favour of heading to Arqana, Goffs and Tattersalls on a seemingly endless loop. Well, someone’s got to do it. Another routine task I haven’t had a chance to undertake recently is my monthly visit to the barbers. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

Published on inSales Diary

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBetting offers
more inBetting offers