No need for make believe as a late winner brings the smoke in Deauville

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Tuesday, June 30

Working the sales has a habit of disrupting everyday life. Errands regular folk probably take for granted can end up on the back burner for weeks on end; think trips to the supermarket, the school run, cooking a family dinner.

They’re all forsaken in favour of heading to Arqana, Goffs and Tattersalls on a seemingly endless loop. Well, someone’s got to do it. Another routine task I haven’t had a chance to undertake recently is my monthly visit to the barbers.