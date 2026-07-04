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Sales Diary
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No need for make believe as a late winner brings the smoke in Deauville
Senior bloodstock writer James Thomas takes another eventful trip to Arqana
The Deauville sales ring was the centre of the bloodstock universe this weekCredit: ZUZANNA LUPA
Tuesday, June 30
Working the sales has a habit of disrupting everyday life. Errands regular folk probably take for granted can end up on the back burner for weeks on end; think trips to the supermarket, the school run, cooking a family dinner.
They’re all forsaken in favour of heading to Arqana, Goffs and Tattersalls on a seemingly endless loop. Well, someone’s got to do it. Another routine task I haven’t had a chance to undertake recently is my monthly visit to the barbers.
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