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Sales Diary
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Clowns to the left of me, Coolmore to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle in Deauville

James Thomas pens his latest missive from the Arqana August Sale

The sun-baked sales grounds in Deauville
The sun-baked sales grounds in DeauvilleCredit: ZUZANNA LUPA
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Friday, August 14

I geared up for the new sales season by going on a health kick. No, I don’t know what got into me, either. Admittedly, it was only a two-week health kick, but it was a health kick nonetheless. 

I was doing daily exercise, eating my five-a-day, drinking almost exclusively water and getting eight hours’ sleep a night. I felt like a new man. 

Well, I needn’t have bothered. Don’t ask me what that new man’s name is. He’s already long gone. The old me is back. Normal service resumed. 

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Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

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