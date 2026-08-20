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Sales Diary
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Clowns to the left of me, Coolmore to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle in Deauville
James Thomas pens his latest missive from the Arqana August Sale
The sun-baked sales grounds in DeauvilleCredit: ZUZANNA LUPA
Friday, August 14
I geared up for the new sales season by going on a health kick. No, I don’t know what got into me, either. Admittedly, it was only a two-week health kick, but it was a health kick nonetheless.
I was doing daily exercise, eating my five-a-day, drinking almost exclusively water and getting eight hours’ sleep a night. I felt like a new man.
Well, I needn’t have bothered. Don’t ask me what that new man’s name is. He’s already long gone. The old me is back. Normal service resumed.
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