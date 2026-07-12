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Sales Diary
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Acts of charity, failed freeloading and forces of nature at the sale that’s always highly recommended
James Thomas takes a 4,320-minute trip to Tattersalls for the July Sale
It was most definitely ice cream weather during this year's July SaleCredit: Tattersalls
Tuesday, July 7
In the last few months alone, I’ve spent approximately 20 days away at the sales. That’s almost 500 hours. Or 28,800 minutes. Is that more than your doctor recommends? Probably. Would three more days hurt? Well, there was only one way to find out.
Things got off to a bad start when a delayed train meant I had to sprint across Cambridge station to make my connection. I’m not a natural sprinter at the best of times. Less July Cup, more Durham National. And I’d be out of the handicap to boot.
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