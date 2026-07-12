Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:35 SligoHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:35 SligoHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales Diary
premium

Acts of charity, failed freeloading and forces of nature at the sale that’s always highly recommended

James Thomas takes a 4,320-minute trip to Tattersalls for the July Sale

It was most definitely ice cream weather during this year's July Sale
It was most definitely ice cream weather during this year's July SaleCredit: Tattersalls
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tuesday, July 7

In the last few months alone, I’ve spent approximately 20 days away at the sales. That’s almost 500 hours. Or 28,800 minutes. Is that more than your doctor recommends? Probably. Would three more days hurt? Well, there was only one way to find out.

Things got off to a bad start when a delayed train meant I had to sprint across Cambridge station to make my connection. I’m not a natural sprinter at the best of times. Less July Cup, more Durham National. And I’d be out of the handicap to boot. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

Published on inSales Diary

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inSales Diary
more inBetting offers
more inSales Diary
more inBetting offers