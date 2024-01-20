Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Pink Lady apples and a visit to Too Darn Hot for Emma Banks's star mare

Tom Peacock discusses the music agent's mating plans for Lady Bowthorpe and co

Lady Bowthorpe, pictured with trainer William Jarvis in her training days in the summer of 2021
Lady Bowthorpe, pictured with trainer William Jarvis in her training days in the summer of 2021Credit: Edward Whitaker

Some big decisions await Emma Banks with Lady Bowthorpe and her progeny in the next few weeks. One Dubawi yearling colt is already on the ground and if the star racemare times the imminent arrival of her foal just right, then his owner will be even more torn.

"If she has the foal on my birthday, early in February, then that makes it even more lovable," says Banks. "There’s a possibility she could, it's around that time but who knows how long it will take her."

Lady Bowthorpe was a fairytale story, having risen up every step of the ladder from handicaps to Group 1s, hitting the top spot in the 2021 Nassau Stakes and putting in exceptional placed efforts behind Palace Pier and Baaeed.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 20 January 2024inFeatures

Last updated 16:39, 20 January 2024

icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures