Pink Lady apples and a visit to Too Darn Hot for Emma Banks's star mare
Tom Peacock discusses the music agent's mating plans for Lady Bowthorpe and co
Some big decisions await Emma Banks with Lady Bowthorpe and her progeny in the next few weeks. One Dubawi yearling colt is already on the ground and if the star racemare times the imminent arrival of her foal just right, then his owner will be even more torn.
"If she has the foal on my birthday, early in February, then that makes it even more lovable," says Banks. "There’s a possibility she could, it's around that time but who knows how long it will take her."
Lady Bowthorpe was a fairytale story, having risen up every step of the ladder from handicaps to Group 1s, hitting the top spot in the 2021 Nassau Stakes and putting in exceptional placed efforts behind Palace Pier and Baaeed.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 January 2024inFeatures
Last updated 16:39, 20 January 2024
- 'They're the future of the sport' - Pendil Partnership in full swing as early runners showcase syndicate for youngsters
- 'I can’t envisage myself doing anything else' - Christmas double provides extra pleasure for Sean O'Brien
- 'Who would have thought we could be saying Frankel is arguably an even better stallion than he was a racehorse?'
- 'He was a horse worth waiting for' - Jungle Boogie getting the old O'Brien name back in the spotlight
- 'Time will tell but all the signs are positive for him' - our horses to follow in 2024
- 'They're the future of the sport' - Pendil Partnership in full swing as early runners showcase syndicate for youngsters
- 'I can’t envisage myself doing anything else' - Christmas double provides extra pleasure for Sean O'Brien
- 'Who would have thought we could be saying Frankel is arguably an even better stallion than he was a racehorse?'
- 'He was a horse worth waiting for' - Jungle Boogie getting the old O'Brien name back in the spotlight
- 'Time will tell but all the signs are positive for him' - our horses to follow in 2024