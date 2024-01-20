Pink Lady apples and a visit to Too Darn Hot for Emma Banks's star mare

Some big decisions await Emma Banks with Lady Bowthorpe and her progeny in the next few weeks. One Dubawi yearling colt is already on the ground and if the star racemare times the imminent arrival of her foal just right, then his owner will be even more torn.

"If she has the foal on my birthday, early in February, then that makes it even more lovable," says Banks. "There’s a possibility she could, it's around that time but who knows how long it will take her."

Lady Bowthorpe was a fairytale story, having risen up every step of the ladder from handicaps to Group 1s, hitting the top spot in the 2021 Nassau Stakes and putting in exceptional placed efforts behind Palace Pier and Baaeed.