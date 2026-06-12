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No agents, no fuss, just results: the Clive Cox formula that keeps producing stars

Tom Peacock visits the Lambourn trainer to discover his tried-and-tested methods

Dedicating time for the sales is a huge part of Clive Cox’s role
Dedicating time for the sales is a huge part of Clive Cox’s roleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
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There's usually an atmosphere projected by trainers onto their yards. It can be organised chaos, non-stop laughter or, fortunately less frequently nowadays, the trepidation instilled by disciplinarian rule.

At Clive Cox's Beechdown Stables, there's simply an immediate sense of calm to match the placid nature of the man himself.

Happy horses have finished their work, the avenues have been swept clean. We haven't quite reached the point of afternoon downtime, but there's barely a sound to be heard around the three main barns, each housing dozens of easily excitable young athletes.

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