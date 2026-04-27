'It was emotional’ - Aintree winner Storming George provides precious material for bargain-hunting breeder Neville Reid

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Neville Reid's main profession involves seeing the value and giving a second chance to large items that do not always hold the most obvious widespread appeal. Something similar applies to the story of producing his first notable horse, the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle winner Storming George.

It is just over ten years since the County Down-based Reid began to take an interest in jumps breeding, firstly from a sense of familial duty before it became a consuming passion.

Acquiring Storming George's dam, Nickel, a Presenting mare who had shown next to nothing in a handful of bumpers and novice hurdles, was both an example of good instincts and a real stroke of beginner's luck.

"I'd seen an advert on [Irish online marketplace] DoneDeal," he says. ”It was for two mares. Nickel's pedigree stood out a mile, it was a real stayers' page, and I just loved it. It was her and an unraced Milan mare for sale.

"Nickel had run and hadn’t done anything. They were both for sale for £3,000 and I said to the sellers that I just wanted Nickel, that I'd give them more for just her and they could keep the Milan, but it was all or nothing and I rolled the dice.

"I put the Milan [Oneofthesenights] in training, she won a five-year-old mares' point-to-point first time out and we sold her for £22,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham sales."

Neil King with Storming George after their Aintree victory Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Examples of such fortune are what lured the 52-year-old deeper into the game and he now splits his time between keeping nine useful broodmares at Tullyglush Stables in Banbridge and running his reclaimed materials business, which sources timber and stone from old buildings destined for demolition.

"There have been horses at our farm for maybe a hundred years," he says. "I helped out when I was asked, rather than help through having an interest, and work was my driving force early on.

"In 2012, sadly my mum was diagnosed with cancer. She passed away 18 days later, and that triggered the start of dementia with my father, who was the horseman of the family. I sort of had to show an interest and help them, but it didn't take long before I started to go, 'God, I like this'.

"The first helping hand was prepping a three-year-old Daylami horse for the old Land Rover Sale. My dad said he'd lost interest since my mum's death. He said, 'You take the horse, you've done the work and I'd love to see you buying a horse with some of the money."

When the Daylami store sold for €20,000, that's exactly what happened.

"I bought a three-year-old Scorpion filly," says Reid. "My father had actually bred her mum and I wanted to get the bloodline back. I also saw a three-year-old with a really good pedigree, very flashy, and I bought her too. I bought one for €8,500, one for €8,000 and came home with very little change out of the €20,000!”

The Scorpion filly was named Tullyglush after the family home. She picked off a couple of little races for Gordon Elliott in the summer of 2016 and is still one of Reid's broodmares. The other, Takeittothelimits, had an even bigger upside.

"We ran her in a Limerick bumper and she absolutely rolled in, beating a hot favourite of JP McManus," he says. "He came in two weeks later and bought her off me for €70,000. That just triggered it. I got off to a great start."

In for a Nickel

Back to the subject of Nickel, who Reid sent to the top local point-to-point yard of Jerry Cosgrave. Like Oneofthesenights, she did manage to win a race. It was the stamina-packed page of the mare, which included the brilliant Velka Pardubicka winner Registana, which had always appealed to him and she has already produced Nickelforce, a progressive handicap chaser for Ben Case.

Storming George, her third foal, is by Order Of St George. Reid had been impressed by the profile of Castlehyde Stud's champion Flat stayer and Storming George, an "eye-catching" foal, made him a reasonable €18,500 at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale.

Neil King then bought the gelding for £32,000 from Rathmore Stud at the Goffs UK Spring Store Sale. Storming George's Aintree victory, his fourth from nine starts, was also the first Grade 1 in the career of a trainer who has, like many, found it difficult to make an impact against the super-stables.

"Neil and I have spoken quite a lot and I have to give him credit," says Reid. “Before Storming George had even run, Nickel had foaled and I was starting to make mating plans.

"From the off he told me to go back to Order Of St George. He said, 'This guy seems special to me'. Thanks to Neil I went back to him and had a beautiful foal that Stroud Coleman Bloodstock bought for €32,000 last year.

"I have another smashing colt foal, and she's been to him again. If she has a filly she'll be kept as there aren't too many times you can say you have a full-sister to a Grade 1 horse.

"Nickel is a beautiful, sweet mare. She's not the biggest, but her best foals have been by Order Of St George. It seems to be a stallion and a bloodline that works for her."

There was an irony that Reid, who has bred quite a few winners but never previously one to have gained any form of black type, should not have been at Aintree to witness it. He had stayed at home because one of his mares had recently foaled.

"I do a lot of work around the docks of Liverpool," he says. "They're basically built with granite cobbles, and, while they're sometimes reinstated, a lot of the time there are more than are needed and I'm the guy to get them any place around the UK and Ireland. A lot of it is really giving history a new lease of life.

"It's been a great city to me and nearly my second home because I'm there so often. Last year I was there the Thursday, Friday and Saturday but Storming George was sadly only fifth in the Grade 2 bumper. He didn't get a clear run and maybe should have done better, but he's made amends for that now.

"I just couldn’t get away this year, though, and that was my only regret; not being there to hear the Aintree roar."

A new era for Tullyglush

During the intervening period since Storming George was on the farm, Reid has sensed a bit of a buyers' market. He has been investing in higher-quality stock and now has some black-type broodmares such as Carrolls Milan, whose first foal, Milly Ocean (by Crystal Ocean), looked a bright prospect for Fergal O'Brien in taking a bumper at Ludlow last week.

"This all started out as a bit of a hobby but the market has got very challenging the last few years; the numbers of people breeding have dropped dramatically and I've gone the other way," he says.

"God willing, the demand will always be there for a good racehorse and I thought, you know what, let's give it a rattle for a few years. It's not going to bankrupt me; I've got the land and facilities to give it a go."

Storming George has been a breakthrough performer for top-class stayer and now Coolmore sire Order Of St George Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Present-day Tullyglush has a gleaming, modern look which is quite a contrast with how it must have been in the time of Reid's ancestors.

Over the last decade, his fast-tracked education as a breeder has led him to a position where he feels more confident in knowing what's required to turn that hobby into a business.

While that brings a satisfaction of its own, the Aintree result was also responsible for invoking a more powerful feeling of upholding a tradition.

"There's still a lot to do," he says. "Storming George will hopefully bring new people to the stable doors and hopefully widen the market in what I'm trying to do.

"There's a lot of work that goes into it and a lot of the time the breeder gets bypassed. My mum and dad worked very hard with horses. They had 25 or 30 at a time and the best one my dad produced was Washington Lad; he won a Grade 3 and was third in a Grade 1.

"I watched the race at home with my family and it was emotional. This was the first Grade 1 winner produced here, and to achieve that with a six-year-old, when I'd been breeding for only a few years before he came along, it was a very proud moment."

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