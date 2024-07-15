'It was a huge relief when he won' - Richards hurdler gives former trainer's racing club a welcome boost

The Multiple Sclerosis Borders Racing Club celebrated a welcome winner recently when Bullion Boss struck at Market Rasen, a victory that was a particularly special one for the club's founder, former trainer Rhona Elliot.

Elliot created the ownership group in 2004 at a time she still held a licence at her stable near Jedburgh, achieving a dream start for it by winning a couple of times at Kelso with a horse called Diamond Mick.

Although her own diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has meant she is no longer a trainer of point-to-pointers and jumpers, Elliot has turned her focus towards establishing and running a club that has provided its members with plenty of highlights, not to mention raising all-important awareness and financial support for the MS Society and Injured Jockeys Fund by organising fundraising events throughout the year.

The three horses to run in their silks of black, orange diamond, white sleeves, black cap with orange star include Bullion Boss, whose victory this month in a Market Rasen handicap hurdle under Conor Rabbitt was an important one as it maintained a perfect record for Elliot.

The son of War Command had shown some early promise on the Flat for Michael Dods and has moved into jumping with the club's trainer, Nicky Richards. Although consistent enough, he was winning for the first time in well over three years.

Elliot says: "We live in the north, we love to go to the northern tracks, but it's been a rather lean year because we've not been able to have the runners.

"We've got three horses this year, we had a promising young one who unfortunately picked up a small injury at Perth and is off; he was going to be our good, young horse.

Bullion Boss, pictured winning at Musselburgh, has flown the flag for the Multiple Sclerosis Borders Racing Club Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"The other two, Kajaki [fifth at Perth on Sunday] and Bullion Boss, are slightly older. They'd been Flat horses and have been flagbearers for us and done really well, but they don't like the wet ground. They like good ground and good courses – was there any good ground over the winter? No!

"The syndicate has been very patient as we've not had that many runners, so it was a huge relief when Bullion Boss won. We've never had a season without a winner, so it was just delightful to get one before the start of the new core season. Nicky and his team have been fantastic to us and in training the horses."

The upcoming new campaign will mark a significant anniversary.

Elliot explains: "There are about 48 [members] in the club now and this is our 19th year, so next year will be our 20th. Our season goes from August or September, like the old National Hunt season, so this is the end of our campaign."

Awarded an MBE for her endeavours and remarkable fundraising through the Multiple Sclerosis Borders Racing Club, Elliot has been an indomitable campaigner who is forever thinking outside the box for new opportunities and shining a light upon those with the condition.

Kajaki: another multiple winner for the Multiple Sclerosis Borders Racing Club Credit: John Grossick

"How I raise money isn't from the winnings, that goes all to the training fees, which are pretty horrendous now," says Elliot. "I do several charity events during the year which raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund and the MS Society."

The next fundraising event is set to take place on October 6, with a test in the offing to remind people of the predicaments that confront wheelchair users.

"It will include a wheelchair challenge in the paddock before racing at Kelso," says Elliot. "There will be two people to a chair and it will involve an agility course with five or six obstacles that are everyday hazards for people in wheelchairs. There will also be an evening meal with a speaker beforehand.

"That will raise money for [jockey] Graham Lee as unfortunately he'll now be in a wheelchair and I want to demonstrate the difficulties faced by everyday wheelchair users.

"I also want to highlight the fact that racecourses are so good for disabled people. A whole family can have a great day out because the facilities are really good; anyone from a young child to an older person can go and enjoy a day's racing."

Kelso racecourse: set to host a fundraising event for the club in October Credit: John Grossick

The racing club is also about far more than just having a runner at the track; it has become a platform to bring people together with a shared interest and to remove stigmas.

"I think [the satisfaction] is from the joy people get from being in a syndicate," says Elliot. "I have to say we're a more mature lot who have taken part with their husbands, wives etc, and maybe at this time of life they've ended up single.

"When you're slightly older you probably don't want to go racing on your own, so having a group together is much more fun – sometimes we get the bus and sometimes we share cars, we don't leave anyone out.

"We share the highs and lows together which racing gives. It's a lot about companionship, and then between races I organise quite a number of hopefully interesting visits.

"We go all over the place when it comes to stable tours, but we do other things as well. We've got a summer party coming up, we're going to the Botanical Gardens in Edinburgh and then on to someone's house for supper."

