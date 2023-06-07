'You have to do what you believe in' - meet the man blending convention with innovation to breed and source future stars

When the lorry transporting the Peel Bloodstock horses pulls into Goffs this weekend and the stores are walked down the ramps in the unloading bays, they will represent two of the strands of the businesses in which Will Kinsey is involved.

The pinhooking syndicate which owns the two stores and Future Bloodstock, the breeding business he runs with his friends Ross Alberto and David Greenaway, are both rooted in the same soil - that there is more to racing than just a single horse or race, and enjoyment can be grown from following the wider connections that horses possess beyond their immediate careers.

Since focusing his attention fully on the bloodstock side of the business at Peel Hall in Cheshire in 2017, a natural progression from his time training on the farm, in addition to breeding, Kinsey had developed his own pinhooking business and previously run syndicates, but as investment vehicles through various schemes.