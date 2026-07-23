- More
‘We mean it, we want to be Victorious Forever’ - meet the all-action prince spending big to become racing's newest superpower
Tom Peacock speaks to Victorious Forever's Shaikh Nasser about his big ambitions and longstanding love of horses
Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa must lead as varied and active a life as just about anyone on earth.
One day the Bahraini prince might be signing an accord with international leaders, the next competing in an Ironman, commanding the Royal Guard or visiting the training ground of Paris FC, the Ligue 1 football team in which the country's sovereign wealth fund owns a stake.
It does, though, seem as if he makes time to follow his latest interesting enterprise, Victorious Forever, which is quickly becoming one of European racing's new superpowers.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBloodstock Big Read
Last updated
- ‘I’m not a socialite, I’m not well connected, I’m not well-bred’ - from schoolboy rebel to racing's ultimate big-money dealmaker
- Bought by the son, trained by the father, inspired by the legend - the family affair behind the ultimate Derby fairytale
- From business giants to bloodstock giants - meet the couple who sold up for NZ$660 million and now have their sights set on Royal Ascot
- 'They’ve always been highly, highly driven' - meet the bloodstock agent and former jockey powering Dan Skelton's title charge
- 'You can't suddenly cut it completely - I would have ended up in an institution!' - love of the horse still driving Philippa Cooper on
- ‘I’m not a socialite, I’m not well connected, I’m not well-bred’ - from schoolboy rebel to racing's ultimate big-money dealmaker
- Bought by the son, trained by the father, inspired by the legend - the family affair behind the ultimate Derby fairytale
- From business giants to bloodstock giants - meet the couple who sold up for NZ$660 million and now have their sights set on Royal Ascot
- 'They’ve always been highly, highly driven' - meet the bloodstock agent and former jockey powering Dan Skelton's title charge
- 'You can't suddenly cut it completely - I would have ended up in an institution!' - love of the horse still driving Philippa Cooper on