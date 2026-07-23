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‘We mean it, we want to be Victorious Forever’ - meet the all-action prince spending big to become racing's newest superpower

Tom Peacock speaks to Victorious Forever's Shaikh Nasser about his big ambitions and longstanding love of horses

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Shaikh Nasser has a moment with Caballo De Mar after his win in the Prix Du Cadran
Shaikh Nasser shares a moment with Caballo De Mar after his win in the Prix Du CadranCredit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND
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Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa must lead as varied and active a life as just about anyone on earth.

One day the Bahraini prince might be signing an accord with international leaders, the next competing in an Ironman, commanding the Royal Guard or visiting the training ground of Paris FC, the Ligue 1 football team in which the country's sovereign wealth fund owns a stake.

It does, though, seem as if he makes time to follow his latest interesting enterprise, Victorious Forever, which is quickly becoming one of European racing's new superpowers.

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