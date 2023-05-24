Advertisement
Bloodstock Big Read
'We always look to what he would have done' - Khalid Abdullah's legacy lives on with Juddmonte's sensational run

Tom Peacock chats to Douglas Erskine Crum and Barry Mahon about all things pink, green and white

Chaldean -Frankie Dettori with winning connections Prince Saud (centre left) with Chaldean after the Qipco 2,000 Guineas
Prince Saud Abdullah with Chaldean after his Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes success Credit: Mark Cranham

Continuity is what was stressed by Juddmonte’s chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum when he announced early in 2021 that the recently deceased Khalid Abdullah’s breeding and racing institution would remain intact.

Two years on he has been true to his word. There has already been a symbolic success in the 2,000 Guineas for Chaldean, who was the first winner in that particular Classic in the instantly recognisable pink, green and white silks since the staggering performance demonstrated by his father Frankel in 2011. 

Juddmonte also has a Frankel-sired Derby contender in Arrest, who moved into the top three in the Epsom market after coasting around Chester, and in the last few days alone the US export Whitebeam looked destined for the top of the turf division at Pimlico and Haskoy perhaps earned herself a crack at the Gold Cup by winning at Newbury. 

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 12:10, 24 May 2023
