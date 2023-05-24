'We always look to what he would have done' - Khalid Abdullah's legacy lives on with Juddmonte's sensational run

Continuity is what was stressed by Juddmonte’s chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum when he announced early in 2021 that the recently deceased Khalid Abdullah’s breeding and racing institution would remain intact.

Two years on he has been true to his word. There has already been a symbolic success in the 2,000 Guineas for Chaldean, who was the first winner in that particular Classic in the instantly recognisable pink, green and white silks since the staggering performance demonstrated by his father Frankel in 2011.

Juddmonte also has a Frankel-sired Derby contender in Arrest, who moved into the top three in the Epsom market after coasting around Chester, and in the last few days alone the US export Whitebeam looked destined for the top of the turf division at Pimlico and Haskoy perhaps earned herself a crack at the Gold Cup by winning at Newbury.