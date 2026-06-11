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‘I’m not a socialite, I’m not well-connected, I’m not well-bred’ - from schoolboy rebel to racing's ultimate big-money dealmaker
Senior bloodstock writer James Thomas speaks to Richard Brown about a remarkable rise through the ranks
“One of the main reasons I got kicked out of school was truancy,” says Richard Brown as the leading bloodstock agent recalls an ignominious end to his time in formal education.
“I got caught at Worcester racecourse on a number of occasions by a chemistry teacher who went racing. He caught me three times aged 15 and 16 putting bets on after taking my uniform off. I’d actually like to meet some of my former teachers and apologise because I was a bit of a dick at school.”
Despite being far from the model student, Brown is now firmly established as one of the most talented agents around. Somewhat ironically, he is widely considered both a model professional and a student of the game. How times change.
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Published on inBloodstock Big Read
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