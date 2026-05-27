From business giants to bloodstock giants - meet the couple who sold up for NZ$660 million and now have their sights set on Royal Ascot

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From making plastic coat hangers in his garage to owning the most famous stud farm in the renowned antipodean thoroughbred nursery of New Zealand, Sir Brendan Lindsay has forged a remarkable story and built a formidable empire.

The journey taken by Lindsay and his wife Lady Jo of Cambridge Stud is set for another exhilarating chapter at Royal Ascot next month, one they hope will in certain ways make up for their first raid on the meeting, as successful as it was.

The Lindsays, who have had to recover from a devastating start at Cambridge, are behind five-time elite-winning mare Joliestar , who will attempt to become the fifth Australian winner of what is now known as the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes since 2003. And the Lindsays, while now breeding titans of Australasia who stand shuttle stallions including Chaldean, Hello Youmzain and Charyn, are also most likely the people behind your lunchbox or travel cup.