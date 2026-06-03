Bought by the son, trained by the father, inspired by the legend - the family affair behind the ultimate Derby fairytale

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His Derby record remains the envy of all, forged through the conviction of the most famous member of William Haggas's family and now potentially augmented by the judgement of another generation.

Thirty years ago, spurred on by the abiding passion for Epsom of his wife Maureen and her father Lester Piggott, Haggas pulled off one of the great Classic feats by producing Shaamit to win on the back of only a late-season two-year-old maiden victory at Doncaster.

It did not immediately catapult him to the forefront of the training ranks, but a reputation built upon careful strategising has increasingly seen Somerville Lodge entrusted with some of the most valuable horses in Britain.