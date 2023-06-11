Racing Post logo
'I'm hoping buyers will be impressed' - assessing the big-name mares and their progeny at the Goffs Arkle Sale

Aisling Crowe looks ahead to the store sale at the County Kildare complex with some optimistic consignors

Asian Maze: her gelding by Order Of St George is consigned by Liss House
That old adage about mares who displayed prodigious levels of talent on the track never amounting to much when it came to the breeding paddocks, it has an element of truth to it. 

After all, every cliche began its now tired life as a fresh and original thought, yet there are always those for whom the worn-out ways of the past are but an opportunity for innovation and invigoration.

Excellent powers of recall are not required to identify examples of mares who have excelled on the track and now are transferring at least a healthy portion of their winning habit to their offspring. Quevega, who never knew what defeat was like at Cheltenham and added four Grade 1 Stayers’ Hurdles at Punchestown to her Mares’ Hurdle crowns, has provided the Hammer & Trowel Syndicate with Facile Vega, a quadruple Grade 1 winner over the last two seasons.

author image
Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 11 June 2023Last updated 16:35, 11 June 2023
more inFeatures
