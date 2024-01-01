'I wouldn’t expect them to tell me how to analyse China and I know when to shut up when it comes to horses'

Dr Jim Walker has always been a stickler when it comes to racing. Stayers over sprinters, Flat over jumps, owning over breeding.

His greatest reward for such discipline has been that the 2021 Gold Cup winner Subjectivist will be among the new stallions under the microscope this year. As his base is the Skelton family’s jumps-oriented Alne Park Stud and Walker must support his old friend, at least one of those rules is about to be broken.

"It’s definitely out of my comfort zone but I bought a mare at the December Sale recently, she’s now in residence at Alne Park as well," says Walker.