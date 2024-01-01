'I wouldn’t expect them to tell me how to analyse China and I know when to shut up when it comes to horses'
Tom Peacock talks to Dr Jim Walker about Gold Cup winner Subjectivist's new career at Alne Park Stud
Dr Jim Walker has always been a stickler when it comes to racing. Stayers over sprinters, Flat over jumps, owning over breeding.
His greatest reward for such discipline has been that the 2021 Gold Cup winner Subjectivist will be among the new stallions under the microscope this year. As his base is the Skelton family’s jumps-oriented Alne Park Stud and Walker must support his old friend, at least one of those rules is about to be broken.
"It’s definitely out of my comfort zone but I bought a mare at the December Sale recently, she’s now in residence at Alne Park as well," says Walker.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 January 2024inFeatures
Last updated 17:19, 1 January 2024
- Il Est Francais, Walk In The Park and Edward O'Grady among the bloodstock talking points at Christmas
- 'He would be my nap for first-season sire honours' - expert jury looks ahead to 2024 and reflects on past 12 months
- Pipe and slippers for 'Grandpa' as The Revenant settles into retirement in Normandy
- 'You never think something like this could happen' - sales-toppers and a 2,700,000gns star among the spectacular horse trades that shaped 2023
- Winners, strike-rates, progeny earnings - 2023 key achievers unmasked through sire stats
- Il Est Francais, Walk In The Park and Edward O'Grady among the bloodstock talking points at Christmas
- 'He would be my nap for first-season sire honours' - expert jury looks ahead to 2024 and reflects on past 12 months
- Pipe and slippers for 'Grandpa' as The Revenant settles into retirement in Normandy
- 'You never think something like this could happen' - sales-toppers and a 2,700,000gns star among the spectacular horse trades that shaped 2023
- Winners, strike-rates, progeny earnings - 2023 key achievers unmasked through sire stats