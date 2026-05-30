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Could the man behind Manchester City become a major player in global thoroughbred racing and breeding?

Sheikh Mansour's breeding vision begins to take shape as historic Fresney-le-Buffard prepares to reopen its doors

France correspondent
The chateau at Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard
The picturesque chateau at Haras de Fresnay-le-BuffardCredit: @ctanierephotographie

There is racing and breeding heritage. And then there is Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard; the farm from which first Marcel Boussac and then Stavros Niarchos and his family developed two hugely influential bloodstock empires. 

News of the deal to sell this historic breeding ground of champions to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan came at the end of 2024.

Sheikh Mansour is principally known for two things outside of horse racing. Firstly, he is vice president of the UAE and deputy prime minister of Abu Dhabi; secondly, he is the owner of Manchester City, and as such is the man who brought Pep Guardiola and a raft of major trophies to the Etihad. 

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