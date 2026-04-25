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A Walk In The Park: Coolmore’s leading stallion proving a major force with third straight sire title
Tom Peacock looks at the numbers behind the campaign
This season's jumping champions have been admired for their dominance, boundless ambition and drive. A breakthrough trainers' title for Dan Skelton will surely be the first of many as he now seeks to hunt down numerical records attained by Martin Pipe that many thought impossible.
Sean Bowen has similarly been in a class of his own through the last 12 months and, while Tony McCoy's 20 awards is a figure out of reach, he can feasibly consider the great man's 289 winners in a season as something to chase.
The official end to the season sees Walk In The Park become champion sire of Britain and Ireland for the third year in a row, once again in emphatic fashion. One of the questions now is what sort of impression Coolmore's biggest jumps name can make on the history books.
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