'Everything my kids have ever eaten, every time I switch on a light or put petrol in my car, a horse has paid for that'

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Johnny Hassett of The Bloodstock Connection takes us inside a day in the life of a breeze-up consignor.



On the day of the breeze I generally head to the sales at 6am before going back to the hotel for a bit of grub myself. Then I’m back in at 7.30am to start tacking up, walking the horses and warming them up.

If the ground is firm it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference, but if the ground is soggy you really want your horses breezing early. Everyone wants to go early, and there’s usually 200 horses.

The order is determined by breeze-up rider, so there’s a bit of jockeying that goes on. You have to make a couple of calls the night before, then you can start wrecking the sale’s company’s head when you keep changing the order!

I don’t generally watch the breeze itself. I’m usually making sure they get to the start safely and have the right tack and right saddle cloth. This is all stuff that can go wrong on the day.

As my leg will attest, which I broke quite badly at Arqana a couple of years ago, consignors are on edge at the start of the breeze, jockeys are on edge, and that translates into their horses. And the horses are already a bit on edge because they’re getting ready to rumble. So, to be honest, I’m just happy when they get to the start and haven’t got loose.

"Watching them breeze doesn’t improve anything," says Johnny Hassett

I might watch the horse breeze on the TV on the way back to the yard to get the next horse, but there’s nothing I can do; watching them doesn’t improve anything.

Once I let go of the horse I have no influence over what happens, but I still have a bit of influence over what happens with the next one. Obviously you’d want to watch but it’s probably not the best use of your time.

I try to keep an eye on the live sectional times, although that can get depressing because you can find yourself high on the list when you first look but then each time you check back you’ve gone down, down, down again.

Once breezing is over, then you’re into showing. Generally if you breeze well you’ll have a lot of shows.

There’s stress whether you’ve gone well or gone badly, although it’s a different kind of stress. Obviously one is kind of depressing, but the other kind is the stress you want; it’s exciting.

Inspections: a source of stress - good or bad Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

You’re trying to be across all the little details during showing. People go away with an impression about the horse, and the details influence that impression. Now, you can have a gorgeous horse but sometimes, for whatever reason, they just throw in a pig of a show. When that happens there’s nothing you can do. You just have to say ‘f**k it’ and move on.

When I sold Pretty Baby, William Haggas came down to look at her with Richard Brown, and when William went in to measure her height, she absolutely went for him. She was just an angry kind of a filly.

Well, William threw the catalogue in the air and disappeared into a stable to get away from her. I thought, ‘Well that’s that f**ked anyway.’ But then he bought her! It just goes to show you don’t always know what buyers are thinking.

It’s very important – and very difficult – to keep your expectations in check. It doesn’t cost anything to come and look at a horse, and yet we all get carried away when it happens.

William Haggas: none too perturbed by an anrgy Pretty Baby Credit: Laura Green

At the same time, it’s obviously encouraging if you’re busy at the stable door after the breeze. It’s very difficult to read though because when people come down for second or third looks, maybe they came back to knock the horse off the list. When they walk away and close their catalogue, you’re left thinking ‘Am I in or not?’

Buyers have to pay for a vet to inspect the horse, so that’s more of an actual commitment. But a lot of the bigger owners and agents get a lot of horses vetted, so even that doesn’t necessarily mean they want to buy your horse.

Generally we used to believe that if you had a vetting, you had a bidder. Now you can have four vets, and this has happened at every sale this year, and still have no bid in the ring. When sales day comes around and you’re heading into the ring with your horse, you just have to see who shows up.

You’re going on hunches and probabilities and guesses. You get a bit better at it after 20 years, but you’re never really going to know. It only becomes less of a mystery when you start looking over your shoulder and see people actually bidding.

If I pinhook one that doesn’t work out, f**k it, I’ll take it on the chin. But I have a few owners that I do it for as well, and If I pinhook one for someone else and it doesn’t work, that’s way harder to deal with. They’ve bet on what I told them, and I was wrong. That’s way tougher. I’d rather take it in the knees myself.

Johnny Hassett: "The top of the sale is really where you want to be" Credit: Healy Racing/Tattersalls Ireland

I’ve had those little satisfactions of buying a horse for ten grand and getting 30 for them, but being in the top of the sale is really where you want to be. It’s a no brainer. The other bit of the market has disappeared now anyway. There’s only the top of the market, and you either make it or you don’t.

The overwhelming feeling when one sells well is relief, as well as a bit of gratitude.

Everything my kids have ever eaten, every time I switch on a light at home, put petrol in my car, a horse has paid for all that. I take care of them, they take care of me. That’s the contract.

Now, at times I’ve failed to take care of them, but they’ve never failed to take care of me. When you get one of those big sales and everything suddenly feels right with the world, it’s brilliant.

I can’t do any of this myself, though. I’m no good at riding or showing for starters. You’re training horses as intensely as any big trainer is on their way to a big race. But I’m not a big trainer, I don’t have a travelling head lad or a secretary. I need to organise things like signs for the stable doors, staff, staff accommodation during the sales, I need to make sure the gallop is harrowed.

Johnny Hassett: "The overwhelming feeling when one sells well is relief" Credit: Laura Green

From the end of March and into April and May, if I had 48 hours in every day, I still wouldn’t get everything I want done. You’re constantly going to bed with the feeling of not having got it all finished. You’re trying to get 500 things right every day. That drains you.

I purposefully catch the boat when we’re going to France, so that when I make the return journey, which takes 16 hours, I can sleep for pretty much all of them.

It hasn’t happened in a few years, but if we have a good year, we have a party at home and bring everyone in who’s contributed. From the lad who fixes my tractor to the staff, owners, everyone. We might do it on Irish Derby weekend this year, if we have a reason to celebrate.

People look at us and think ‘those breeze-up guys are crazy’. But if I see a guy who goes into an office at 9am every day and comes out at 5pm, and he does it for 40 years, I think he’s crazy. And we’re both right! Or wrong. It’s horses for courses, and this is my course.

More from the breeze-ups:

A calypso of carnage as things get real in Deauville

‘We’re over the moon’ - shades of Zanthos as Sioux Nation filly leaves monster pinhooking profit at €1.1 million

‘It’s such a stressful game’ - high emotion for Longways Stables as Blue Point colt brings €800,000

‘The whole thing is much more dangerous now’ - Willie Browne still living life in the fast lane at 80