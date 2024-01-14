Faugheen's relative Maughreen a newcomer to note at Punchestown

Maughreen

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race (4.00 Punchestown, Monday)

What’s the story?

Put this mare’s name together with Willie Mullins, and yes, two plus two does equal four here as this nattily named newcomer’s unraced dam is a half-sister to none other than Faugheen.

She has been declared to make her racecourse debut in the closing mares’ bumper on Monday at Punchestown, with trainer’s son Patrick booked to ride.

What’s the pedigree background?

So, the dam, Molly’s Mate, is by Goldmark out of Accordion’s daughter Miss Pickering, who produced Faugheen to Germany.

Faugheen was to win 17 times in a stunning career for Mullins and the Riccis, including 11 Grade 1s headlined by the 2015 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Molly’s Mate didn’t make the racecourse but has proved a shrewd buy at €18,000 from the 2016 Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale, selling to Birdie Bloodstock from Coolnahay Stud.

Her first two foals to race are both winners, Sweettowatch, who won a Bellewstowm bumper, and Blow Your Wad, winner of a decent handicap chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Who’s the breeder and owner?

Maughreen was bred by Minch Bloodstock, a Coolmore affiliate, and is owned by the Closutton Racing Club, who have enjoyed success previously with dual Grade 3 winner Shewearsitwell.

Who does Maughreen face?

A baker’s dozen have been declared against her, on form the most notable being Joshua Tree’s daughter Instant Tendance.

The Gordon Elliott-trained mare was a €125,000 Derby Sale purchase in 2021 and has been making steady progress. She finished runner-up at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, over a slightly longer trip, and at the very least should provide connections of Maughreen with a steer over what sort of ability she may have.

Read this next:

Readin Tommy Wrong gets it right for Authorized once again at Naas