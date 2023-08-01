Exploring a Pivotal link between two of the leading lights in the Galway Plate

One sire who exerts an unexpected influence on two of this year's leading Galway Plate contenders is Pivotal, the Nunthorpe and King's Stand Stakes winner who went on to become an enormously successful stallion across distances and one of Europe's best broodmare sires from his home of Cheveley Park Stud.

He is less well-known as the sire of a Cheltenham Festival winner - Final Approach, who was successful in the 2011 County Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Douglas Taylor. He so nearly became the broodmare sire of another when Aspire Tower was runner-up to Burning Victory in the Triumph Hurdle three years ago.

It is in the roles of grand-sire and broodmare sire that Pivotal appears in the pedigrees of a couple of Wednesday's protagonists.

Pivotal's Lockinge-winning son Virtual, a three-parts brother to Coventry Stakes winner Iceman, was the unlikely sire of last season's every bit as unlikely Galway Plate winner Hewick but, in many respects, his sire was just another ingredient in the story of Hewick's rise from obscurity to national treasure, aided in no small part by his effervescent trainer Shark Hanlon.

The tale of the €850 horse who has now won close to €550,000 in prize-money, an American Grand National and Grade 2 Oaksey Chase, is a familiar one 12 months on from his Galway Plate victory.

While he is by far and away the best horse sired by Virtual from his stint at Woodlands Stud in Galway, not a million miles from Ballybrit, Hewick's family is a National Hunt one through and through.

Hewick, a grandson of Pivotal, bids for back-to-back Galway Plate victories Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Hewick is the only runner out of the unraced Oscar mare Ballyburn Rose, and her dam, Bramble Fair, won three times over hurdles and is a Montelimar half-sister to the second dam of Martello Tower. That Milan gelding provided mother and son trainer and jockey Mags and Danny Mullins with an unforgettable triumph in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Third dam Gold Label is a Deep Run full-sister to Deep Bramble, whose victories included the Ericsson Chase (now Savills Chase) and Kerry National when trained by Michael Hourigan, and the Agfa Diamond Chase and Anthony Mildmay, Peter Cazalet Memorial Chase for Paul Nicholls. Their half-brother, Polyfemus, by Pollerton, won the Mandarin Chase for Michael Robinson.

Ramble Bramble, a winning half-sister, foaled Seven Towers, a prolific staying chaser for Mary Reveley, with victories in the Midlands National, Eider Chase and Scottish Borders National among the Roselier gelding's career highlights. His unraced half-sister, Lady Graduate, is the dam of Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle and Punchestown Grand National Trial Chase winner Teeming Rain, by Supreme Leader.

A different order

Hewick's family, therefore, is a proper old-fashioned Irish National Hunt one, but that of Final Orders, second favourite for the Plate on Tuesday, is far removed from that sphere.

The seven-year-old Camelot gelding, who warmed up for Galway with victory on the Flat at Bellewstown for Gavin Cromwell, has Pivotal as his broodmare sire and he hails from one of the best female lines cultivated by the Oppenheimer family at Hascombe and Valiant Studs.

Final Orders has an interesting auction history; he was sold by his breeders to John and Jake Warren for 90,000gns as a yearling at Tattersalls Book 1 and then made 70,000gns to Jamie McCalmont for MV Magnier at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale, where he was offered by Malcolm Bastard.

He ran four times as a three-year-old for Simon Crisford and was picked up for 14,000gns by Emerald Bloodstock at the Autumn Horses-In-Training Sale.

In a move reminiscent of Hewick, he strung together a sequence of five successes over fences last season for Cromwell and the C M D Syndicate, culminating with victory in the Grade B Foxrock Handicap Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. However, unlike Hewick, he was bred in the hope that he would excel in a different discipline.

He is the first winner out of Trapeze, who won a 7f Salisbury maiden for her owner-breeder and John Gosden as a two-year-old. Trapeze is a full-sister to Leo, who won the Royal Lodge and was second to Horatio Nelson in the Superlative Stakes for Gosden in the colours of Princess Haya. She is also a three-parts sister to the Italian Listed winner and sire Balkhenol, by Polar Falcon.

Final Orders has the brilliant Pivotal as his broodmare sire Credit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)

As with Hewick, it is under Final Orders' third dam where things start to turn very interesting indeed. The mare occupying that position on the page made her mark at this time of year but at Goodwood, not Galway, where she was successful in the Sussex Stakes of 1982 for Sir Philip Oppenheimer. On The House was also the winner of that year's 1,000 Guineas and the first-crop daughter of Be My Guest earned additional podium positions in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Cheveley Park Stakes.

The Nureyev line has worked with this family through several generations and On The House's granddaughter by Pivotal, the Listed Prix Solitude winner Rhadegunda, is the dam of Frankel's dual Champion Stakes-winning son Cracksman, who is the sire of this season's exciting Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact in his first crop.

On The House is also a half-sister to Loralane, a winning daughter of Habitat who founded her own dynasty. Loralane's Nureyev daughter Nuryana is the dam of Rebecca Sharp, who won the Coronation Stakes and was second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Nuryana's more significant contribution to racing and breeding, however, may lie with her grandson, the European champion three-year-old Golden Horn, who is making quite the impression as a National Hunt stallion.

Loralane's daughter Young Vic, by Old Vic, is the ancestress of three Australian Group 1 winners headed by Melbourne Cup hero Vow And Declare, by Declaration Of War.

