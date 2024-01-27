European pedigrees come to the fore on the big stage in South Africa

Little Ballerina, a filly with an immediately recognisable European page, caused an almighty surprise and netted her connections a pleasant windfall on a fairly small investment when she won the first ever Cape Slipper at Kenilworth on Saturday.

The six-furlong event follows the example of sales races around the world, being exclusively for graduates of the Cape Premier Yearling Sale. Little Ballerina was certainly not one of the more expensive individuals, being knocked down for R300,000 (£12,500/€15,000) to trainer Candice Dawson, who is based near Johannesburg, for owners Lindsay and Kathryn Ralph and Larry Nestadt.

Despite the rand struggling in international exchanges, she has a pedigree that would have certainly been of interest in the northern hemisphere.

The filly was priced up at 90-1 locally as she had finished in mid-division on her only prior start, in the middle of December, but looked to know a bit more this time as she took a prominent position under jockey Gareth Wright and kept on ahead of two fast-closing market principals, Talk To The Master and Handsome Prince.

Little Ballerina was bred and sold by Maine Chance Farm, the South African operation of former Newsells Park Stud head Andreas Jacobs and was sired by resident Vercingetorix, the international performer from the country who won the 2014 Jebel Hatta in Dubai and was leading freshman in the 2018-19 season.

Her dam is the Fastnet Rock mare Little Fastnet, who was placed a couple of times for David Wachman in Ireland and was later exported. More significantly, she is a daughter of Wachman’s brilliant Queen Mary and Phoenix Stakes winner, Damson, which makes Little Fastnet also a half-sister to Flying Childers scorer and sire, Requinto. Another descendant of Damson is William Haggas’s Group 1 globetrotter Dubai Honour.

This mare has produced a handful of other winners but Little Ballerina, who picked up the lion’s share of the R1.25 million (£52,000/€61,000) prize fund, looks set to be the best.

"She was showing us a bit in training but she got a bit hot on us and was very green first-time-out," said Wright. "She felt a lot more fluent today and I always had a bit up my sleeve."

Jacobs, also a breeder of the Group 1 Majorca winner Princess Calla later on, said: "It’s a great day winning a big two-year-old race as a breeder, especially being by our superstar sire out of a mare by Fastnet Rock.

"The quality of mares going to Vercingetorix over the last few seasons has really improved and there should be many more prospects to come."

The late Galileo's influence on global racing will be sustained for many more years as broodmare sire and he would pop up with yet another top-level winner in the World Pool Cape Flying Championship.

David Shawe has Beshaayir, who was bred from one of Galileo's shuttling trips to Australia and was a winner in South Africa. Shawe, who owns and breeds under the Titanium Racing banner, was thrilled to see his consistent speed merchant Dyce edge a tight contest under in-form pilot Craig Zackey for trainer Lucky Houdalakis.

"Lucky and his team obviously got him here in great form but I must thank Brian Finch, as I bought the mare from him carrying this fellow," Shawe said.

"She produces big, strong individuals and she's still around, so hopefully there should be several more like Dyce."

Finch, the South African chair of Epsom racecourse, cut down on most of his breeding interests but this success was down to his son, Troy, who had spotted the mare in a dispersal by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum and picked the mating, a first Group 1 for sire William Longsword.