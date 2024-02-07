Entertaining evening at the ITBA Flat Breeding Seminar with topics including pitfalls when breeding on a limited budget

The ITBA and ITBA Next Generation hosted an entertaining panel session at Goffs on the eve of the February Sale, with more than 200 people attending the seminar on Flat breeding for the marketplace.

A panel of industry experts, hosted by Kevin Blake, was brought together to provide insight into how best to breed for the current marketplace in Flat breeding. There was a broad cross-section of the industry represented, with Cathal Beale, CEO of the Irish National Stud, Dermot Cantillon of Tinnakill House, equine reproduction expert Helena Burns, successful bloodstock agent Matt Coleman and Barry Mahon of Juddmonte comprising the panel.

Topics covered included advice for purchasing a mare and what are the pitfalls, especially when operating on a limited budget. There were some fascinating statistics shared by Helena Burns on the declining rates of fertility as a mare ages.

The costs of breeding, including keeping and rearing a foal and preparing it for sale, were also addressed. Other issues touched on were the criteria agents and pinhookers look at when selecting shortlists at the sales and how to pick stallions that are suitable for mares.

Audience engagement was very strong, with a lively debate afterwards and plenty of questions coming in from those in attendance.

The ITBA will make a recording of the event available in the coming days and there will be further announcements about more events in the organisation's educational programme with the next scheduled series 'Ask The Experts'.

That will be an online series run during March, April and May, providing a platform for experts from different areas of the industry to share their knowledge with participants.

