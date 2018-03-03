Juddmonte return to the source of success with 2018 covering plans

Juddmonte Farms will bid to replicate the winning formula in 2018 by repeating the matings that produced superstars Enable and Frankel.

Enable's dam Concentric will return to Nathaniel meaning the resultant foal, like last year's Arc heroine, will be inbred to 3x2 to Sadler's Wells.

Frankel's dam Kind, a dual Listed-winning sprinter by Danehill, returns to Galileo, as does her daughter Joyeuse, a dual Listed-winning sprinter by Oasis Dream.

Special Duty is another of Juddmonte's glittering broodmare band in line for Galileo - she was the last of four 1,000 Guineas winners for the retiring Criquette Head-Maarek and also won the French equivalent, both times in the stewards' room.

Juddmonte will continue to lend strong home support to its Banstead Manor roster, with Kingman - whose first runners are eagerly anticipated this year - set to cover a number of elite mares including Emulous, Promising Lead and Romantica, as well as Group-winning maiden mares Fair Eva and Suffused.

Frankel, now firmly established among the leading sires in Europe, will cover the dams of some of his best early runners, including 2008 Sprint Cup scorer African Rose, dam of Fair Eva; dual Grade 1 winner Heat Haze, dam of Mirage Dancer; Mirabilis, dam of Monarchs Glen, and Very Good News, dam of Weekender.

Frankel, whose fee has risen to £175,000 for the 2018 breeding season, will also be visited by prolific Grade 1 scorer Emollient, Falmouth Stakes heroine Timepiece and the dams of Workforce (Soviet Moon) and Winsili (Winter Sunrise).

Helleborine, Lucky Kristale and Visit, all of whom won in Group company as juveniles, have also found themselves on Frankel's dance card for 2018.

Showcasing's dam Arabesque, by Zafonic, has been lined up for third-season sire Bated Breath, as has Binche and Group 3 winner Tested, while Ombre, dam of Group 2-placed Gavota, will also return to the 11-year-old son of Dansili. Bated Breath will also service siblings to Arc winner Rail Link and champion racemare Midday.

Dansili set more foundations to his reputation as a sire of sires in the latest season with son Harbinger firing in three elite winners in quick succession in Japan. His book includes Shutter Speed's dam Photographic, while Oasis Dream will cover Listed winner Mirror Lake, the dam of highly promising three-year-old colt Imaging.

A look to the outside

Group 1-winning sisters Banks Hill and Intercontinental are both visiting first-season sons of Galileo this year - with Banks Hill going to Ulysses and Intercontinental visiting Churchill. A second-crop sire being strongly supported is New Bay, whose book includes daughters of Heat Haze, Intercontinental and Banks Hill, as well as half-sisters to Workforce and Passage Of Time.

Some of the mares visiting established sires in 2018 include Group 2 winner Treat Gently (Teofilo); Flintshire's Group-producing half-sister Deliberate and Responsible (both to Siyouni), and the Classic-placed Vote Often (Sea The Stars).

Ruscombe and Spice Trail, both half-sisters to Classic winners, will visit Lope De Vega - a dual Classic winner in his own right.

Group 2-winning miler Modern Look - the dam of Beverly D Stakes runner-up Grand Jete - is set for a liaison with Kodiac, while Group 3 winner Hot Snap and Kingman's half-sister Present Tense will both visit Invincible Spirit at the Irish National Stud.

Delight for Newsells Park

Bosses at Newsells Park Stud, where Arc heroine Enable's sire Nathaniel stands, were yesterday thrilled by Juddmonte's decision to send Concentric back to the son of Galileo.

The move follows a remarkable string of performances by Enable, who lit up the European Flat season in 2017 with a campaign that saw her claim five consecutive Group 1 victories, including the Oaks and Irish Oaks.

Nathaniel will stand for a fee of £20,000 this year and Newsells Park Stud general manager Julian Dollar is full of optimism for the forthcoming breeding season.

"We are very grateful to Prince Khalid and Juddmonte Farms for their continued support of Nathaniel and it is exciting to have Enable’s dam returning," said Dollar.

"Enable is a remarkable filly and deserves her status as one of the greatest of our time. We look forward to what will hopefully be another successful season ahead for her, while Nathaniel will cover another stellar book in 2018."

As well as Enable, Concentric, herself a 1m2f Listed winner, has produced classy middle-distance performer Contribution, by Champs Elysees, while Centroid, an unraced three-year-old Dansili colt, holds an early entry in this year's Investec Derby.

The 14-year-old mare also has a two-year-old Dansili filly named Entitle and a Frankel yearling filly.

