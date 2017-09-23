Emaraaty breaks his maiden as a top-priced yearling should

Emaraaty on his way to a maiden victory at Newbury

Emaraaty broke his maiden at Newbury on Saturday as a 2,600,000gns yearling purchase should.

The exceptionally well bred son of Dubawi, trained by John Gosden for Hamdan Al Maktoum, made all the running in a 7f novice stakes and kept on well to beat runner-up Magnificent (by Zebedee) by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths.

Emaraaty had finished an encouraging fourth behind Rum Runner on his debut at Sandown earlier this month and was sent off the 4-9 favourite to go three places better at Newbury.

The colt jointly topped Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale last year along with another well-bred son of Dubawi, Glorious Journey, who won the Group 3 Prix La Rochette this month.



The reason he made so much money was that he had the looks to match an outstanding pedigree, as he was bred by Meon Valley Stud out of its Prix de l'Opera heroine Zee Zee Top and is a half-brother to dual Group 1 winner Izzi Top as well as Prix de l'Opera runner-up Jazzi Top.

Emaraaty is a descendant of Meon Valley Stud's legendary foundation mare Reprocolor, as Zee Zee Top is out of her Irish Oaks-winning daughter Colorspin, also the dam of champions Kayf Tara and Opera House.

Zee Zee Top has a yearling filly by Invincible Spirit and was rested after delivering her, so has no foal.

Emaraaty looks set to further burnish his dam's record as a broodmare, with a host of big entries including the Dewhurst Stakes, Racing Post Trophy and Derby.

