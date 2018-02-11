Dual Derby hero Harzand's first foals impressing their breeders

The Harzand filly foal out of Elyaadi at Al Eile Stud

A flurry of first foals by dual Derby hero Harzand have hit the ground in recent weeks leaving breeders delighted with what they are seeing.

Among the mares to have welcomed a foal by the son of Sea The Stars are Elyaadi, a daughter of Singspiel who produced a colt at Al Eile Stud, and Sightline, out of a sister to Group 1 winner Look Here, gave birth to a filly at Stanley Lodge Stud.

Pat Connell of Al Eile Stud said: "Elyaadi has had a strong filly, very correct and athletic."

Charlie Wyatt, meanwhile, was pleased with a filly delivered recently by Time Crystal, a close relative to Zelzal and Crystal Music, and said: "She's a beautiful foal and we're very happy with her."

Whatcote Farm Stud also issued an update on a filly foal by Harzand out of O'Connor's Girl, who is closely related to 1,000 Guineas heroine Virginia Waters, and said: "We're very pleased with our filly."

Harzand, an Aga Khan homebred, was trained by Dermot Weld to win three races including the Derby and Irish Derby at three. He is set to stand the upcoming breeding season at an unchanged fee of €15,000.

