Double delight for Swirral Edge as Asymmetric and Mill Stream claim Deauville Listed prizes

Redpender Stud broodmare Swirral Edge managed an astonishing feat at Deauville on Sunday when her first two foals claimed Listed events in consecutive races on the card.

The first came through Asymmetric, a familiar face from winning the Richmond Stakes and taking third in the Prix Morny two years ago when with Alan King before a transfer across the Atlantic with Wesley Ward. The son of Showcasing has resurfaced in the yard of Maurizio Guarnieri and took the five-furlong Prix du Cercle in battling style for new connections.

Just 35 minutes later, in the Prix Moonlight Cloud, over a furlong longer in an event restricted to three-year-olds, the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Mill Stream was even more impressive as he charged three and a half lengths clear under Marco Ghiani

Asymmetric went through the ring twice, firstly for 65,000gns as a yearling to Paul Harley and then for 150,000gns to Stephen Hillen from Greenhills Farm at the 2021 Tattersalls Craven Sale.

Mill Stream, who is by Gleneagles, went for 350,000gns to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock on behalf of owner Peter Harris at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. This was his second win in what has been a very promising and light career to date.

Swirral Edge herself is out of a half-sister to the top two-year-old filly sprinter Wunders Dream and is a sibling of Listed winner Fashion Queen. She won twice herself for David Brown. Now ten, the Bolton Grange-bred Hellvelyn mare has a yearling colt on the ground by Mehmas and last visited Minzaal.

Read more

'He’s a fine, big, good-moving horse' - Coolmore purchase Hurricane Lane for their National Hunt roster











