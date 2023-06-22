Desert the standard-bearer for a new reign at Ascot

One of the most significant results of this year's Royal Ascot meeting arrived not in the Group 1 Gold Cup, nor in the other Group races on the Ladies' Day card, but in the King George V Handicap which was won by Desert Hero, owned by The King and The Oueen.

The first Royal Ascot winner for the monarch, the three-year-old son of Sea The Stars was bred by the late Queen and was one of the final black-type performers to race for his breeder when finishing third in the Group 3 Solario Stakes last August.

As befitting his status, he has an impressive pedigree as the first runner out of Desert Breeze, an unraced Dubawi full-sister to Dartmouth who won the Hardwicke Stakes for Queen Elizabeth in 2012. The Yorkshire Cup, Ormonde Stakes and John Porter Stakes winner was also third in the King George carrying the royal silks and is on the cusp of a promising stallion career at Shade Oak Stud.

Desert Breeze is also a half-sister to the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly and Prix du Conseil de Paris winner Manatee by Monsun, and he stands at Ronnie O'Leary's Whytemount Stud in Kilkenny.

She is a three-parts sister to the Listed Floodlit Stakes winner Warren Point by Dubawi and out of the Dubai Destination mare Gaterie, a Listed winner at Maisons-Lafitte for Andre Fabre and Godolphin.

Another of her half-sisters, the unraced Halay by Dansili, has produced the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy winner and Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern third Siskany.

Desert Hero (right) is the first Royal Ascot winner for The King Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The family is one that is closely associated with the Wildensteins. Second dam Altana is a Mountain Cat half-sister to champion Arcangues who won the Breeders' Cup Classic and to the Group 3 winner Agathe, dam of Group 1 winners Aquarelliste and Artiste Royal.

Desert Hero's second dam Galatee won the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes and Listed Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes for Jim Bolger and is a daughter of Galileo, meaning that Desert Hero is inbred 2x4 to Urban Sea.

He is one of 14 winners for Sea The Stars out of Dubawi mares with two successful in blacktype contests so far, including last season's Group 3 Zetland Stakes winner Flying Honours.

Force to be reckoned with

A west coast moon rose over Royal Ascot on Thursday as shock Norfolk Stakes victor Valiant Force was a posthumous first winner at the meeting for Spendthrift Farm's foundation sire Malibu Moon, who died in May 2021 at the age of 24.

Bred by B Wayne Hughes, the son of AP Indy had a truncated racing career, making just two starts as a juvenile before injury forced his retirement having contested a pair of maiden special weights in California, winning the second of those.

Although his racing career wouldn't initially suggest a glowing stud career for Malibu Moon, he had a pedigree which afforded him the opportunity to become a stallion and the bay prospered in an unforeseen manner. His dam Macoumba won the Prix Marcel Boussac and was a Mr Prospector half-sister to Prix de la Foret winner Septieme Ciel, who shared his sire Seattle Slew with AP Indy.

Valiant Force is a first Royal Ascot winner for the late Malibu Moon Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hughes found a perch at Country Life Stud in Maryland for his colt who sired Grade 2 Best Pal Stakes winner Perfect Moon in his first crop, and on the strength of those initial runners, Tony Ryan's Castleton Lyons invested in Malibu Moon and as his first runners turned three, he moved to Kentucky. From his second crop came the Eclipse champion two-year-old Declan's Moon and his fee grew to $30,000.

When Hughes purchased Spendthrift and Ryan died, Malibu Moon moved once again and remained at Spendthrift until his death two years' ago. From there he sired Kentucky Derby winner Orb, Gormley who retired to stand alongside Malibu Moon having won the Frontrunner Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, and triple Grade 1 winner Devil May Care. At the time of his death he was the sire of 17 individual Grade 1 winners.

As a broodmare sire, he is best known for champion Stellar Wind and Haskell Invitational winner Girvin and his half-brother Midnight Bourbon, who was runner-up in the Preakness Stakes and Saudi Cup.

AP Indy's family had a strong influence on another of Thursday's winners - Ascot Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami's broodmare sire Lemon Drop Kid is out of Charming Lassie, a Seattle Slew half-sister to broodmare of the year Weekend Surprise, the dam of AP Indy.

Malibu Moon's only previous runner at the royal meeting was Classy Moon who contested the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap for Karl Burke in 2020.

The late Malibu Moon who sired Norfolk Stakes winner Valiant Force Credit: Lee P. Thomas

Valiant Force fared much better with the shock success a first at the meeting for part-owner Amo Racing and trainer Adrian Murray. The colt was bred by Ramon Horta Rangel and Spendthrift Farm out of the Quality Road mare Viguis Heart, an unraced half-sister to the With Anticipation Stakes third Joyful Heart by Kitten's Joy.

They are out of the multiple Stakes winner Blue Heart, an Exchange Rate half-sister to Canadian Stakes winner Financial Recovery and to the Listed-placed Diamondaire. That daughter of Distorted Humor is the dam of the Grade 3 Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes winner C Zee.

Valiant Force is the first foal out of Vigui's Heart and is twice a graduate of the Keeneland sales ring. He was sold as a foal by Mill Ridge Sales to JRL Racing 3 for $75,000 and bought by Roger O'Callaghan and Robson Aguiar at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, where he cost $100,000 from Eaton Sales.

