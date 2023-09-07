Daughter of Sea The Stars and Treve all set for first run at Kempton

Doha

NFRC/Irish EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7.30), Kempton

What’s the story?

Sea The Stars and Treve is the story - this debutante three-year-old filly is by the 2009 Arc hero and out of the 2013 and 2014 winner. Connections will hope she has inherited some of her parents’ exceptional talent and staying power, though both could quicken too.

How has Treve done so far?

To be fair, she could do with a boost to her second career. Doha is her fourth foal and will be her third runner, following the Dubawi-sired Qous, who was a winner on his second start at Chantilly in July 2020 but could not go on from there, and Paris, the daughter of Shalaa who managed a third at Compiegne the following summer but was unable to do any better.

Who’s Doha with?

The Al Shaqab homebred is trained by Ralph Beckett, who is having the best campaign of his career, so she is in good hands, and that will literally be the case at Kempton on Friday evening with the excellent Rossa Ryan in the saddle.

Remind us of her parents’ exploits…

Oh, okay then. Sea The Stars did actually get chinned on his debut, but that was the one and only time that happened. His three-year-old season was perfection, progressing from the 2,000 Guineas to the Derby, Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and capping his stunning career in the Arc. He’s been a brilliant sire too for the Aga Khan’s team at Gilltown Stud, with 19 top-level winners and counting, including Stradivarius, Baaeed and Hukum.

As for Treve, in addition to her Arcs, she won at the highest level in the Prix de Diane and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, and twice in the Prix Vermeille.

Who does Doha face?

Seven of her eight opponents have runs under their belt. Nothing really stands out heads and shoulders as being the one to beat; indeed, the only other newcomer, the €110,000 Goffs Orby yearling Angel Of The Rock, a half-sister to five winners and drawn much better than Doha, may be as big a danger as any.

