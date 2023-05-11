Darley steps in to support black-type races for fillies with increased prize-money from €55,000

Darley has announced the sponsorship of a series of black-type races in Ireland for 2023.

The five races, all for fillies aged three and up, will offer between €55,000 and €75,000 in prize-money and are as follows: Kooyonga Stakes (Listed), 1m Navan, June 11; Munster Oaks (Group 3), 1m4f, Cork, June 16; Brownstown Stakes (Group 3), 7f, Fairyhouse, July 12; Hurry Harriet Stakes (Listed), 9.5f, Gowran Park, August 16; Brigid’s Pastures Stakes (Listed), 6f, Curragh, October 7.

Sam Bullard, director of stallions, said: “For many years Darley has supported the industry through sponsorship and the enhancement of the prize-money for these races further demonstrates our commitment to Irish racing and breeding, together with an exciting roster that includes several young stallions at Kildangan Stud.

"This, coupled with the recently announced development fund initiative in the UK, broadens Darley’s support of European racing and we are delighted to take on these new sponsorships.”

Eamon Moloney, nominations manager at Kildangan Stud, said: “The Irish Listed programme gives an opportunity for talented fillies to differentiate themselves. We are delighted to be supporting this series of races as an additional contribution to our longstanding support of prize-money through Irish European Breeders’ Fund.”

Read this next: