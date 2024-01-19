Cracksman makes Tattersalls Online January Sale impact

A breeding right in Darley stallion Cracksman, sire of last season's unbeaten Arc hero Ace Impact, was the most coveted lot in the Tattersalls Online January Sale and it duly topped the auction with a winning bid of 50,000gns from Dan Astbury.

The successful bidder said: “I am delighted to have purchased the breeding right in the exciting Cracksman on behalf of a client who is building up a very nice band of broodmares.

"The year the stallion had speaks for itself, being responsible for superstar Ace Impact, who is himself now a very exciting recruit to the stallion ranks.

"My client is delighted and fingers crossed it works out well for him down the line.”

In addition to the Prix du Jockey Club winner, Cracksman's first crop includes the Group 2 Premio Dormello winner Aloa and five Listed winners, including the filly Weracruz, who was third in the Group 1 Deutsches Derby.

Cracksman's four Group 1 victories include back-to-back successes in the Champion Stakes and the son of Frankel was also placed in the Derby, Prince of Wales's Stakes and Irish Derby. Bred and raced by Anthony Oppenheimer out of the Listed-winning Pivotal mare Rhadegunda, Cracksman stands at Dalham Hall Stud for £17,500.

A mare in foal to Cracksman was the highlight of the broodmare section and made 25,000gns to One Agency. Consigned by Houghton Bloodstock, Renzia is a seven-year-old Sea The Stars half-sister to the Grade 1 Secretariat Stakes second and Northern Dancer Turf Stakes third Stormy Len.

Their dam Rietondale is an unraced Dynaformer sister to the Grade 1 Flower Bowl Stakes and Beverly D Stakes winner Dynaforce, the dam of Listed winner Aljezeera, and a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Cetewayo.

Renzia has a two-year-old daughter from the first crop of Ghaiyyath and a yearling colt by Blue Point.

The horses-in-training section was headed by the 35,000gns sale of Trojan Storm, a three-year-old son of Ulysses who advertised his potential when a short-head second on his debut at Wolverhampton last week.

Offered from the yard of trainer Ralph Beckett, he was sold to dissolve a partnership and was purchased by AA Bloodstock.

Trojan Storm is the second runner out of Mystical Storm, an unraced Pivotal full-sister to Listed Rosemary Stakes winner Solar Magic. She is also a half-sister to the 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes runner-up Starscope, who is the dam of Inspiral. The Frankel mare has won six times at the highest level, most recently the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf for Cheveley Park Stud.

The sale generated turnover of 273,500gns for 43 lots, which gave an average of 6,402gns.

Unsold lots are still available to buy through the platform's make an offer facility, or inquiries can be made to the Tattersalls Online team.

