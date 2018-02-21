Coulsty's new arrivals impressing their breeders

Classy sprinter Coulsty has had several first foals arrive in recent weeks and his first seven are all reported to be bay, just like their grandsire Kodiac.

Among the new arrivals is a colt out of the Byron mare Yearbook, born on February 5, who is a half-brother to the Group 3-placed Mr Wizard - now named Double Gain - and was bred by Terry Holdcroft.

Holdcroft said: "The colt is a cracker. He has good bone, shape and is an extremely attractive individual."

Another of the notable foals by Coulsty is Tally-Ho Stud's filly out of the Dutch Art mare Strike A Light.

Tally-Ho's Roger O'Callaghan said: "We have a grand Coulsty filly, she is out of a half-sister to Alkhalifa, which Shadwell purchased for

110,000gns and went on to achieve an official rating of 84."

Coulsty, who won five races from 26 starts, including the Group 3 Prix de Meautry Lucien Barriere, is standing this year's breeding season at a fee of €5,000.

To view new arrivals and a host of other youngsters visit our foal gallery.

