Could Samcro's former trainer be about to sell the third coming?

Colin Bowe: sent out Samcro to win between the flags at Monksgrange

Samcro, the effortless winner of the Grade 1 Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday, has been hailed as the second coming; now the third coming could be available to buy at the next Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham Sale on February 15.

For among the 34 winning and placed point-to-pointers and form horses entered for the auction is Envoi Allen, a ten-length winner between the flags at Ballinaboola on Sunday for Colin Bowe – the man who saddled Samcro to his success in a similar maiden point in April 2016.

Samcro was sold out of Bowe's Milestone Stables for £335,000 at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale after that victory and Envoi Allen, a son of Muhtathir out of a Saint Des Saints mare, can be expected to command a huge price too.



Dlauro, a five-year-old son of Lauro who was the impressive winner of a Belharbour point for another master of his trade in this sphere, Donnchadh Doyle, will also likely require whoever wants to race him under rules to dig deep in their pockets.

Visitors to the sale will also have the chance to purchase what could be the next superstar National Hunt racemare as Well Set Up, the effortless 11-length winner of a Down Royal bumper last month for trainer Mark Fahey, is being put on the market by owner-breeder Jean Corrigan.

Well Set Up, a five-year-old daughter of Gold Well, is a half-sister to unbeaten dual Grade 2-winning novice hurdler On The Blind Side, who was bought at last year's Cheltenham February Sale by Highflyer Bloodstock for £205,000.

Moyhenna, a daughter of Westerner who has won a Punchestown bumper and maiden hurdle at the course since New Year's Eve for Denis Hogan, is another mare in the sale who should attract plenty of interest.

Further wildcards will be taken up to the time of the sale.

The catalogue can be viewed at tattersalls.ie.

