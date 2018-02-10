Commentariolus takes Frankel's National Hunt record to two from two

Frankel has taken the world of Flat racing by storm since retiring to stud, with Cracksman and Soul Stirring recording top-level successes in opposite corners of the globe.

And while it may not have been the plan when the unbeaten son of Galileo retired to Banstead Manor Stud, Frankel is now two-from-two with his runners over jumps after Commentariolus made an impressive hurdling debut in the first at Fairyhouse.

Commentariolus travelled sweetly throughout under Keith Donoghue, and, despite bungling the second last, surged clear for a commanding four and three-quarter length success to become Frankel's first jumps winner in Ireland.

Watch Commentariolus get off the mark over hurdles

The Niarchos-bred four-year-old boasts a high-class pedigree, being closely related to Listed winner Launched and a half-brother to the Group 2 Beresford Stakes winner Curtain Call and the Listed-winning Nature Spirits - whose Dubawi colt Ghostwatch fetched 2,100,000gns at the 2016 Tattersalls Book 1 Yearling Sale.

Commentariolus's dam, Apsara, is a placed Darshaan half-sister to Hernando, who made his impact in the jumps sphere as the sire of talents such as Cape Tribulation, State Of Play and Carole's Spirit.

Despite his blue-blooded lineage Commentariolus failed to trouble the judge in four starts on the Flat in France for Pascal Bary, and was duly sold on at the Tattersalls Ireland Ascot Sale last August, where Gordon Elliott and Aidan O'Ryan parted with £30,000 to secure the youngster.

Commentariolus's success follows on from Frankel's other runner over jumps, the Dan Skelton-trained Solo Saxophone, who took his record over hurdles to two-from-two with a victory at Wetherby last month.

