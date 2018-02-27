Collection of 146 exciting juveniles catalogued for Ascot Breeze-Up Sale

Hoping to build on record turnover of £2,041,600 and an auction that produced Gimcrack Stakes scorer Sands Of Mali, Tattersalls Ireland has catalogued 146 exciting two-year-olds for this year's edition of the Ascot Breeze-Up Sale.

Offered by Con Marnane's prolific nursery Bansha House Stables, Sands Of Mali, a son of Panis, commanded £75,000 from Stroud Coleman and The Cool Silk Partnership before rewarding their purchase with victory in the York Group 2 in August.

Among the lots catalogued for Europe's first breeze-up sale in 2018 are a filly by Farhh (Lot 1), who is a half-sister to the Listed-winning Rosa Grace and to Listed runner-up Secret Night, and a colt by Alhebayeb (61), who is out of a winning half-sister to dual Group 1-winning sprinter Kingsgate Native.

Other juveniles who catch the eye on paper include a Rock Of Gibraltar colt (90) who is closely related to Tally-Ho Stud's late sire Society Rock - a stallion who supplied a glut of precocious runners from his first crop last year, including Prix Morny hero Unfortunately - and a colt by Rajsaman (63) who is a half-brother to Grade 3 winner Arles.

Morpheus, Gale Force Ten, Toronado and Ruler Of The World join Alhebayeb as first-crop sires with progeny due to come under the hammer at Ascot.

The Ascot Breeze-Up Sale takes place across two days, with the breeze scheduled to start at 12pm on Wednesday April 4 with the sale to start at the same time the following day, Thursday April 5.

