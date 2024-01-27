Jeriko Du Reponet shines brightly for rising star of French National Hunt sires

The victory of Jeriko Du Reponent in the Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday had a significant impact on the betting for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle but it will also have enormous implications for the career of his sire Choeur Du Nord.

Nicky Henderson and JP McManus's five-year-old is the first Graded winner from the debut crop of Choeur Du Nord, who has made an eye-catching start to his stud career and transferred from Elevage Lassaussaye Guillaume to Haras de Ligneres in time for the 2023 breeding season.

Although his oldest crop has just turned six, Choeur Du Nord is already the sire of half-a-dozen individual Listed winners in France with Jeriko Du Reponent, who is from his second crop, his first black type winner outside of France.

The 12-year-old's Listed winners include Baladin De Mesc, who was third in the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres, at Auteuil and Iceo De Madrik, third at the home of French jump racing in the Grade 1 Prix Ferdinand Dufaure.

Choeur Du Nord is also the sire of Grade 2 Prix Jean Stern Chase second Heloy Delabarriere and four more Listed-placed performers including Pinyon Jay, who won a four-year-old maiden hurdle at Down Royal in September for Gordon Elliott.

By Voix Du Nord, the dark bay has a strong French National Hunt pedigree, as a half-brother to Cardounika, dam of Grade 3 Prix de Longchamp Hurdle and Prix de Pepinvast Hurdle winner Ceasar's Palace by Voix Du Nord.

Cardounika is also the dam of the Listed Prix Gerald de Rochefort Handicap Hurdle winner Cokoriko and that son of Robin Des Champs is a successful stallion, siring Thyestes Chase winner Coko Beach and the Grade 2 winners Polirico and Homme Public among 11 individual Graded winners so far. Now 15, he is standing the 2024 breeding season at a fee of €12,000, the highest he has commanded since retiring to Haras de Cercy for 2014, when he was advertised for €1,700.

Choeur Du Nord is also a half-brother to Cana who is the dam of Benie Des Dieux. The daughter of Great Pretender won four Grade 1 contests for Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci, with the highlights of her career triumphs in the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil and David Nicholson Mares Hurdle.

Another of his half-sisters is the dam of dual Grade 3 Prix Sytag Mares' Chase winner Corscia and Calotin, successful in the Listed Prix Wild Monarch Hurdle.

Out of the Listed Prix d'Iena Hurdle second Cardoudalle, a daughter of the enormously influential Cadoudal, Choeur Du Nord was twice successful as a three-year-old at Auteuil from just three starts and retired to stud at what is looking a bargain fee of €1,500.

Irish store producers have sourced a handful of horses from Choeur Du Nord's early crops and the highest price to date for a three-year-old by him was achieved at the Goffs Arkle Sale last June. The Bleahen Brothers' Lakefield Farm sold a half-brother to a pair of winners in France to Paul Holden for €90,000.

With results on the track and in the sales ring increasing in prominence and value, so too has Choeur Du Nord's fee and he has been raised to €6,500 for this season.

