Cheltenham heroine Love Envoi on course to star at the Goffs Aintree Sale

Cheltenham Festival winner Love Envoi, the mare who was the flagbearer for former jockeys Noel Fehily and David Crosse's syndicate operation, has been confirmed as the likely star name at the Goffs Aintree Sale on Thursday, April 11.

The eight-year-old daughter of Westerner was trained by Harry Fry to win the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares' Novice Hurdle at the 2022 festival and a year later was involved in a brilliant battle up the Cleeve Hill with Honeysuckle in the Grade 1 Mares' Hurdle.

Love Envoi shone for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate and Fry following her purchase by Jerry McGrath for £38,000, having won a bumper for Sean Doyle. The contract with the owners has concluded and she is set to be offered with a non-racing agreement.

For Champion Hurdle winning jockey Fehily, the importance of that breakthrough festival win was enormous.

Speaking ahead of the sale he said: "Mares like her are few and far between. To have a runner at Cheltenham for a syndicate is massive and for some of her owners, it was their first time involved in a racehorse so for her to go and win was magic."

She went on to tackle Grade 1 company on her next start, finishing second in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Her second season over hurdles produced her best-ever performance; that emotional Cheltenham tussle with Honeysuckle.

"Jumping the last I thought, 'Oh we've got it' but Honeysuckle, being a great champion, came back," Fry recalled. "She's tough, hardy and as genuine as they come. Days like that, we will never forget."

This season she was runner-up to Not So Sleepy in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle and filled the same position behind Lossiemouth in the Grade 2 International Hurdle and retires as the winner of eight of her 14 starts under rules, finishing outside the first two just twice in her career, signing off with a fifth to Lossiemouth again at Cheltenham last month.

Fehily said: "She has been a super mare for us, we'll miss her and it'll be hard to find the next one as good as her. She'll make a great broodmare for someone and we will follow her progeny closely."

Bred by Ciaran O'Toole, she has a Cheltenham pedigree back on the page. She is one of three winners out of Love Divided who was the winner of three point-to-points. The daughter of King's Ride is out of Kintullagh, who was a half-sister to Michael Dickinson's 1982 Champion Chase winner Rathgorman.

Kintullagh is also a half-sister to Greek Empress, the second dam of Jim Culloty's Gold Cup and RSA Chase victor Lord Windermere by Oscar and Sub Lieutenant, a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and fences who was second in the Ryanair and Melling Chase.

Love Envoi's future foals would certainly have one interested trainer.

"She's so genuine and runs with her heart on her sleeve," Fry added. "I'd love to have some of her offspring one day, that's for sure."

It will not be the first time that a Cheltenham Festival winner will go under the hammer at the sale in the Aintree winner's enclosure. Two years' ago, Champion Chase and Arkle heroine Put The Kettle On made £380,000 to Highflyer Bloodstock on behalf of Simon Davies, who owns Chapel Stud stallions Planteur, Walzertakt and Bangkok.

The sale takes place after racing on the opening day of the Grand National meeting and will feature a boutique selection of point-to-point performers as well as Love Envoi.

