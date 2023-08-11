Champagne provides the fizz for ThoroughBid's August Sale

The dual Grade 3-placed chaser Champagne Gold topped the ThoroughBid August Sale when making £34,000 to Dan Astbury on behalf of an owner with Josh Guerriero and Oliver Greenall.

An eight-year-old son of leading sire Presenting, Champagne Gold was sold from trainer Henry de Bromhead's yard and has been successful over fences and hurdles for Barry Maloney, whose colours were carried to Chelteham Gold Cup glory by de Bromhead's Minella Indo.

Champagne Gold was bred by Peter McCrea out of the unraced Perrault mare Kon Tiky, a half-sister to top-class two mile chaser Azertyuiop, the winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Arkle for John Hales and Paul Nicholls. Kon Tiky is also a half-sister to Listed Prix Ocala Chase and Listed Prix Maurice Gillois winner Bipbap.

Astbury spoke of future plans for Champagne Gold, saying: "He has been bought for a long-standing owner at Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s, with a view to go hunter chasing. He came highly recommended by a good friend and looks the ideal candidate to hopefully end up at one of the big hunter chases in the spring.

“We will get him to Stockton Hall and give him a small break before he then comes back into training ready to run in the New Year.”

The sale featured the dispersal of stock belonging to the Harrison-Allan family and the best price achieved for a horse from their Baycliffe Farm was the £17,500 fetched by Undertheboardwalk. A five-year-old Acclamation half-sister to Listed Two-Year-Old Trophy third Atomic Lady by Kodiac, she won over seven furlongs on debut at three for Brian Meehan. Bred by Floors Farming, she is out of Fusion who is a Cape Cross half-sister to champion Attraction, successful in both the 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas as well as the Sun Chariot and Coronation Stakes.

ThoroughBid's CEO James Richardson thanked the Harrison-Allan family for choosing the platform to sell their stock.

“To have been entrusted with a dispersal was a big vote of confidence for us and we’re delighted to have sold their whole consignment. The Harrison-Allans have sold all of their Baycliffe Farm stock in one easy move, without the hassle and costs of having to travel or show the horses numerous times, and we are delighted to have facilitated this for them.

“It was also great to see another quality horse like Champagne Gold go for a good price. No doubt he will provide his new connections with plenty of big, exciting days out," Richardson added.

The sale generated turnover of £75,800 from the sale of 14 of the 16 horses offered, returning a clearance rate of 81 per cent. The average price was £5,414 with the median at £1,400.

