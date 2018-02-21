Castlefarm still full of pride and joy about their star Shalaa

From just a small broodmare band, Mark and Aisling Gittins hit the jackpot when they bred Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes hero Shalaa out of their mare Ghurra, a daughter of War Chant.

Now the County Kildare operation are looking forward to following the next steps of his career as the five-year-old son of Invincible Spirit embarks on his second season at Al Shaqab's Haras de Bouquetot in Normandy.

Mark Gittins said: "Shalaa has every chance as a stallion. A good pedigree, by a fantastic stallion and a very good racehorse. He ticks all the boxes and Al Shaqab seem to be supporting him with mares such as Treve.

"He's been given every chance in the breeding shed and he had a good book of mares last year. We're obviously very excited."

The first foals by Shalaa have arrived in recent weeks and with Castlefarm due to have a couple of mares foal to their superstar in the next few months, the Gittins' are delighted they have produced an exciting young sire.

"For us, to only have a broodmare band of only ten or 12 mares, to have produced a horse like him is a thrill," said Gittins. "It's lovely we can follow his career as it was quite sad how his racing career ended for everybody. He's an exciting prospect and a great addition to the French stallion ranks."

