Can €510,000 Staffordshire prove a terrier for Elliott team after Browns dispersal sale acquisition?

Staffordshire Knot

BoyleSports Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle (3.23 Thurles, Thursday)

What’s the story?

Staffordshire Knot was definitely not the biggest name going into the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale at Tattersalls Ireland earlier this month, but it nonetheless cost the Gordon Elliott team a cool €510,000 to take him back home.

The reason?

Well, his new connections, Gigginstown House Stud, will be hoping that becomes much clearer on Thursday afternoon at Thurles in the Grade 3 hurdle, the six-year-old’s biggest test to date.

Third to subsequent Grade 1 winner Readin Tommy Wrong at Cork on his debut in November over hurdles, interestingly Staffordshire Knot then won a bumper at Fairyhouse in January before returning to hurdles at Down Royal and winning by a whopping 21 lengths, the final winner to carry the red and white silks of the Browns' Caldwell Construction.

That promise clearly drove at least some of the demand at Tattersalls Ireland.

What’s his breeding?

Staffordshire Knot is by the late Burgage Stud stalwart Shantou, so a big tick there on the sire score, while he is out of the Oscar mare Ned’s Joy, also dam of Panhandle Slim, a winner over hurdles at Sedgefield in December for the Donald McCain yard.

Ned’s Joy was unraced but a sister to The Tullow Tank, a dual Grade 1 winner over hurdles and runner-up in a Grade 1 over fences, and half-sister to the Grand National hero Many Clouds, also dual winner of the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase and the Hennessy in a tremendous career for Trevor Hemmings.

So his pedigree would also have been on the minds of bidders earlier this month, along with the fact he had cost a not inconsiderable €60,000 when first offered by Burgage in the Tattersalls Ireland sale ring as a yearling in February 2019, when Joey Logan was the buyer.

Who does he face?

One of his opponents also cost a pretty penny at public auction, namely Mahon’s Way, who set Cheveley Park Stud back £360,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale of 2022, which was his third appearance in a sale ring.

The point-to-pointer winner has since landed a maiden hurdle for the Henry de Bromhead yard, but he was a disappointing last of five in a Grade 3 hurdle at Cork in December and connections will very much be hoping for better on Thursday.

Willie Mullins provides three of the other four runners – you’ll be flabbergasted to hear – with stable number one jockey Paul Townend aboard last month’s Cork maiden hurdle winner Largy Hill. Danny Mullins partners Stoke The Fire, a winner on his hurdles debut at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

It looks a fascinating race.

