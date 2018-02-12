British EBF launches first annual review

Details of the British EBF’S £1.6 million investment in racing were published today as the organisation’s first dedicated annual review was circulated to the industry.

More than 630 flat races carried EBF conditions in 2017, the races being confined to the progeny of stallions contributing income to the fund or individual horses 'opted in' by their owners.

The record-breaking contribution to prize-money covered races that held a total prize fund of £6,713,900. Of equal importance to the remit of the British EBF is a responsibility to National Hunt racing, and 84 jumps races were run in 2017 under the EBF banner supporting over £650,000 of prize-money.

In addition to prize money boosts, support is given to the Flat and National Hunt stallion parades; the TBA Stars of the Future National Hunt Foal Show and important equine veterinary research projects.

Working with the BHA and racecourses, the British EBF have developed series of races to bolster industry initiatives to enhance the racing opportunities for fillies and staying juveniles. National Hunt projects are focused on fillies’ programmes but the ever popular EBF National Hunt Novice Hurdle Qualifier series with its valuable £75,000 final continues to be a flagship investment of this discipline.

Rachael Gowland, marketing and communications manager said: “The British EBF is an integral part of the funding mechanism for racing in this country. The trustees felt that an annual document to illustrate to the industry where that investment comes from and how it is utilised will create a better awareness of the huge commitment stallion owners have to British racing.”

The 2017 British EBF review will be emailed out with a link to a PDF document to trainers, stallion owners, racecourses and industry bodies as well as being available for download from the EBF website and social media streams.

Download and read the 2017 British EBF review