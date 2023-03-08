Breeders of Constitution Hill and Inthepocket revved up by Cheltenham Festival missions

Constitution Hill’s breeder Sally Noott has spoken of the “fantastic ride” she has been on with the sport’s biggest name, and how it has shone a rare spotlight on a smaller operator.

To mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday, and the approach of next week’s Cheltenham Festival, Great British Racing International spoke to Noott and Tessa Greatrex, both of whom will be represented in Grade 1 contests at Prestbury Park by horses they bred.

Noott bred last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Constitution Hill, who will bid to extend his impressive unbeaten record under rules in Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Noott, based in Belbroughton, Worcestershire, said: “It’s been a fantastic ride. It’s been lovely. Nick Williams, the trainer, phoned me one day and said he had got Queen Of The Stage, that she was a black-type mare, had finished her career and would l like her? So I bought her.

“We had the discussion on who we were going to send her to and it was Blue Bresil. So she went straight from Nick’s to Blue Bresil and then back to me in foal. That’s how it happened.

“It’s incredible what’s happened [with Constitution Hill]. It’s what you dream of as a breeder. You think if I get one to Cheltenham, that would be fantastic, but to achieve what he has is just amazing.”

Last year, Noott took the decision to sell the then 12-year-old Queen Of The Stage through Goffs UK’s online platform, and she duly made £340,000 to Jayne McGivern’s Dash Grange Stud.

She was sold in foal to Glenview Stud’s Blue Bresil, meaning the resulting progeny, due this spring, will be a full-sibling to Constitution Hill.

On her recent rise to prominence as a breeder, Noott said: “I’ve had a lot of attention because of Constitution Hill, but as a breeder you don’t get much. You do it for the love of it. It’s a lot of hard work.

“Breeding is exciting and can be very rewarding. You’ve got no idea when you sell them on at six months. You just never know till they make it to the track. I had a great time. You’ve got to dream, haven’t you?”

Greatrex, meanwhile, has built an impressive record as a bloodstock agent for Highflyer. She was able to celebrate the purchase of a first Cheltenham Festival winner in 2015, when Cole Harden landed the Stayers’ Hurdle for husband Warren, and has since sourced festival winners Willoughby Court, Missed Approach and Portrush Ted.

Tessa Greatrex: joint-breeder of Inthepocket Credit: Laura Green

However, when Inthepocket lines up this year, most likely in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday, Greatrex will be wearing her breeder's hat.

Inthepocket, bred in partnership with Yorton Farm’s David Futter, has won a Grade 2 and been runner-up in a Grade 1 this season and is fulfilling Greatrex’s ambition to produce top-level performers herself.

Greatrex, who is based in Upper Lambourn, Berkshire and is a member of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association's National Hunt Committee, said: “I always liked the idea of doing it, as I'd done a few foal sales and things.

"Possibly being a bit of a romantic, wanting to breed a superstar, I bought a horse, a three-year-old filly because at the time it was cheaper, and Warren hadn’t long been training on his own.

“I really liked this filly at Tattersalls in Fairyhouse and she wasn’t very expensive, so I bought her. Her name was Egretta Island, and she bred Inthepocket. That’s how it started. She’s still going. She’s an incredible mare who has given us only colts; we’d quite like a filly now.”

Asked about her entry into the bloodstock industry, Greatrex said: “I’m super dyslexic and school was a real challenge. I was okay at sport but just never found my thing there. School just wasn’t designed for me and thankfully my parents got that and at 16 I was able to leave, so long as I did a secretarial course.

“I went out and worked in America for a couple of years for Jonathan Sheppard, which was fascinating. I returned to England and did a three-month placement at the British Bloodstock Agency, before they all went their separate ways, and I desperately wanted to go down the bloodstock route. I loved the picking of horses and pedigrees, and looking for the next star.”

As for advice she would give women seeking a career in the industry, she said: “Any woman looking to move into bloodstock should get out there, from sales work to stud and training yards. Get as much grounding and knowledge of horses, racing and breeding as you can. You never stop learning. I think that’s the important bit.

“It’s about being part of the industry, and then people see you around and realise you know what you’re talking about. It’s step by step. Do the mileage, whichever way you want to do it.”

