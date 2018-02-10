Brazen Beau colt sets Classic record as Inglis opens new complex

The Classic sale took place in the lavish new Inglis sales ring

Inglis marked a new beginning on Saturday with a record-breaking first Inglis Classic Yearling Sale session at its lavish new A$140,000,000 Riverside Stables complex in Sydney, which saw a new benchmark set with a colt making A$480,000 (£270,000/€306,000).

The top-priced lot was bought by agent Justin Bahen, who is not afraid to back his judgement when it comes to purchasing a yearling by an unproven stallion, and last night in the Gold Riband session he secured a colt by Darley’s first-season sire Brazen Beau.

Catalogued as Lot 76 and consigned by Tyreel Stud, the colt is the first foal out of Group 3-winning Written Tycoon mare Written Dash and his third dam Balasmico is a half-sister to Admirelle, the dam of Group 1 winner and now Newgate Farm sire Sizzling.

The Brazen Beau colt is also from the same family as multiple stakes-placed sprinter Masthead, who was trained by Lee Freedman to finish third in the Blue Diamond Stakes and fourth in the Golden Slipper Stakes in 2011.

Bahen, who has bought yearlings by fellow first-crop stallions Rubick and Deep Field at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, said the Brazen Beau colt reminded him of Masthead.

The Hong Kong-based Bahen purchased the colt on behalf of Orbis Bloodstock, who are building up a large racing team in Australia and in other leading racing jurisdictions including Europe.

“You buy the ones you want, as the auctioneer kindly reminded me prior to putting my hand up for the last time, and I thought he was the best colt on the ground,” Bahen said.

“He is a lovely well-balanced strong colt and he had a great brain on him. He continued to do as he was told from the time I saw him until the time he was in the ring tonight.

“Of course, it was a lot of money and a risk being by a first-season sire, but I look at the individual and he has a good female line.

“He's from the family of Masthead, who was a very good horse who the Freedmans trained and held him in high regard. He was a stakes horse at worst and I saw a lot of him in this horse.”

Tyreel Stud’s Rob Sims was in disbelief about the amount of money the colt realised.

“We’re delighted, over the moon. I really didn’t think it was possible for a first-season sire to make that much, when there’s so many good I Am Invincibles and Snitzels here, but he was an exceptional type and a ready made two-year-old,” said Sims.

“His dam was a good two-year-old and his page goes all the way back down to Sizzling. We were hoping for A$300,000 and we were blown away with what we got.”

Gollan to train A$475,000 I Am Invincible colt

Premier Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan is set to train the second highest-priced yearling sold last night, a colt by Yarraman Park Stud-based stallion I Am Invincible - the sire of Brazen Beau - bought in conjunction with Boomer Bloodstock for A$475,000.

The colt is out of the winning Exceed And Excel mare Sonnenblume, who has had two foals to race for one winner.

Sonnenblume herself is a three-quarter sister Group 1 winner Shinzig and Listed winner Strada with all three being out of Group 1-winning mare Shindig.

Further back this is the same family as Group 2 winner Cobbora and Group 3 winner Bush Honey.

Boomer Bloodstock’s Craig Rounsefell told ANZ Bloodstock News that it was his belief that I Am Invincible was the premier stallion and that it made sense to acquire as many yearlings as possible by the son of Invincible Spirit.

“He's a beautiful colt who is very forward who has has a stallion’s pedigree,” Rounsefell said.

“Physically, we really loved him. We went through the whole catalogue and, of the colts who are stallion prospects, he was the one we wanted to target so we went after him strong.”

Rounsefell said the colt had the look and pedigree to be able to be offered at any major sale in Australasia.

“I love the stallion and I think he is the best stallion in Australia going around. The best thing you can do is keep buying I Am Invincibles and you can’t go wrong doing that,” he said.

“The ones that look him like him are pretty special. He will go to Tony Gollan In Brisbane and hopefully we will be back here for the next year in the Millennium.”

Gollan said the colt appeared to have the physique to be able to target next year’s inaugural A$2 million Inglis Millennium race for two-year-olds at Warwick Farm.

“Boomer does a great job finding these horses and he bought this horse for stable clients of mine and I am just happy to training him,” Gollan said.

“I paid A$625,000 for a filly by I Am Invincible at the Gold Coast and he is a hard stallion not to buy because he gets so many winners and now he is getting the better mares to him. He does the job and the horses get to the races and just win for you.”

Invincible again

Michael Wallace, who represents China Horse Club, believes he has found a bargain in an I An Invincible colt he bought last night in the Gold Riband session for A$380,000.

The respected bloodstock agent said the colt would have made more than what he did had be been held back for the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale in April and, for that reason, pounced on the yearling last night.

The colt is out of WATC Sires’ Produce Stakes winner Camporella, a daughter of Exceed And Excel.

The colt’s two-year-old sister Californiasurprise won her first start over four and a half furlongs last November for trainers Peter and Paul Snowden. His second dam is the stakes-winning Really Flying.

China Horse Club normally buys colts with stallion pedigrees in partnership with other parties including Newgate Farm, but Wallace said that the Yarraman Park Stud-consigned horse stood out when he undertook pre-sale inspections.

Wallace bought the colt outright for China Horse Club and he said it was likely that Peter and Paul Snowden would train the colt.

“He is not for the usual Newgate syndicate, we have bought him outright, and he is a lovely colt who is from a good family and frm a very fast mare,” Wallace told ANZ Bloodstock News.

“Later in the year he is going to look really good value once we get to Easter. I saw him and took a real shine to him and he also comes from a good farm who rear good horses.

“He looks a precocious horse and they are putting up A$2m (at Warwick Farm) next year, so it was something to consider.”

Also consigned by Yarraman Park Stud, Lot 69 was an I Am Invincible half-brother to Listed winner Profit Street, being the eighth living foal out of the unraced mare Street Show, which was purchased for A$280,000 by Katsumi Yoshida.

The colt’s dam is a half-sister to Simply Wicked, who is the dam of dual Group 1 winner Delicacy.

Harry Mitchell of Yarraman Park said he was pleased with the way the colt sold.

“We are very pleased with the way they sold,” said Mitchell. “They were both very nice colts and sold accordingly in the ring.”

“They were very popular all week and with the sire doing what he’s doing in the sales ring and on the track it’s not a surprise. It’s been a good sale for us in the past and we are always happy to support it.”

A filly by I Am Invincible was also popular, with Queensland-based trainer Gillian Heinrich having to fight off stiff competition to secure the filly for $340,000 from the Bhima Thoroughbreds draft.

The filly is out of the placed Encosta De Lago mare Demonstrable, whose one foal to race has been a winner.

Demonstrable herself is out of Hela Dubai, who is a three-quarters sister to Arrowfield Stud’s former Champion sire Redoute’s Choice and Group 1 winner Platinum Scissors, while this is the same family as Group 1 winners Manhattan Rain, Hurricane Sky, Umatilla and Gathering.

Heinrich said she was very taken with the filly, who she believed would make an early two-year-old.

“She’s a beautifully put together filly and she looks a runner, which is what we are always looking for,” she said.

“Everything we like in a horse, she has. It’s a great family and she has a great page.

“I would say by the look of the pedigree she would make a broodmare as well, but the way she’s built she’ll make an early two-year-old first!

“The Inglis Millennium two-year-old race would be the aim. Those incentives are the reason we try and get round to all the sales to keep our options open.”

Meanwhile, Mike Fleming of Bhima Thoroughbreds told ANZ Bloodstock News with the way the I Am Invincible is going at the moment the timing could not have been more perfect.

“She is a lovely filly, looks like a really sharp two-year-old type and obviously at the moment the stallion can not be going any better so it makes my job easier,” said Fleming.

“We thought because she looked like a really sharp two-year-old type bringing her here would be a good idea and I thought she might stand out a little bit and with stallion is going well everything fell into place.”

“We valued her at about half that, but she prepped really well and improved all the way through and she looked fantastic on the day and that obviously really helped.”

Day two of the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale starts at 11am local time on Sunday.

