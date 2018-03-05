Blue Diamond trio among first mares in foal for Decorated Knight

Decorated Knight: son of Galileo is standing 2018 at a fee of €15,000

Irish Champion Stakes hero Decorated Knight has got off to a flying start in his new career with his first four mares covered all safely in foal.

The mares successfully covered by the son of Galileo are Katch Me Katie - the dam of Group 2 scorer Pale Mimosa and multiple stakes winner Nearly Caught; Native Picture - a Kodiac half-sister to Group 1 hero Kingsgate Native; Cosmopolitan Girl, a winning daughter of Dream Ahead; and Charming Loza, a half-sister to Listed runner-up Bournemouth Belle from the family of Just The Judge.

Native Picture, Cosmpolitan Girl and Charming Loza are among the strong book of mares that Blue Diamond Stud - the breeding operation of Decorated Knight's owners, Imad Al Sagar and Saleh Al Homaizi - are sending their star in his first season at stud.

Trained by Roger Charlton, Decorated Knight won eight races including three at the highest level - the Jebel Hatta, Tattersalls Gold Cup and Irish Champion Stakes. He is standing his debut season at the Irish National Stud at a fee of €15,000.

