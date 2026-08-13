Wootton Bassett half-sister to Gstaad and Vandeek up for sale at Tattersalls December Foal Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kelly Thomas of Maywood Stud will now be presenting three immediate relatives of Group 1-winning siblings Vandeek and Gstaad at Tattersalls later this year with the high-profile addition of the pair’s Wootton Bassett half-sister to the December Foal Sale line-up.

The beautifully-bred filly will be joined in the draft by a Havana Grey colt out of Lady Kheleyf, the half-sister to Gstaad and Vandeek. He is hence a three-parts brother to the latter, the two-year-old sensation and Cheveley Park Stud stallion.

Maywood Stud is already offering a Starspangledbanner yearling out of Lady Kheleyf, a three-parts brother to this year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad, at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale as lot 74 .

Thomas said: “We're excited to be offering three outstanding individuals at Tattersalls from a family that has already proven themselves at the very highest level.

"Gstaad has established himself as one of the best milers of his generation and Vandeek was an exceptional two-year-old who has become a flag-bearer for Havana Grey, so to be bringing a Wootton Bassett half-sister to both as well as a three-parts brother to Vandeek to the December Foal Sale is something that we're very much looking forward to.

Kelly Thomas (with Barton Stud’s Tom Blain) has produced an incredible set of results from Maywood Stud Credit: TBA

"Book 1 of the October Yearling Sale is the ideal stage for a colt of the quality and pedigree of the Starspangledbanner three-parts brother to Gstaad, and we're excited to present him to buyers from around the world. Tattersalls continues to attract the deepest international buying bench, and we're looking forward to showcasing all three in Newmarket in the hope that they can follow in the footsteps of their high-class relations."

Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior added: “We are delighted that Maywood Stud have chosen Tattersalls to offer these exceptional individuals. The Starspangledbanner three-parts brother to Gstaad is a tremendous addition to Europe’s premier yearling sale, whilst the Wootton Bassett filly and Havana Grey colt are exactly the calibre of foals that buyers from across the world expect to find at Europe’s premier foal sale, the Tattersalls December Foal Sale.

“All are closely related to elite Group 1 performers and represent some of the most exciting current sire lines in Europe. Maywood Stud consistently presents horses of exceptional quality, and we greatly appreciate the confidence they continue to place in Tattersalls.

“We have no doubt that these three horses will attract significant domestic and international interest and further strengthen what are already shaping up to be outstanding renewals of both Book 1 of the October Yearling Sale and the December Foal Sale."

Read next:

Ombudsman flying Book 2 flag high as Tattersalls releases remaining October Yearling Sale entries

Ten of the best: siblings to Blue Bolt, Precise and Christmas Day among Tattersalls Book 1 treasures