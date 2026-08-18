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Why the Juddmonte is more than Ombudsman versus Constitution River – it's a £850,000 decider between racing's two most powerful breeding empires

Tom Peacock sets the scene ahead of a fascinating week of action on the Knavesmire

Ombudsman gallops clear after a dramatic Juddmonte International
Ombudsman: York awaits a Juddmonte International repeatCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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We know the Juddmonte International is capable of making memories year after year. From Roberto beating Brigadier Gerard, through Dahlia, legends of the 80s and 90s, Sea The Stars and Frankel, there's barely a bad horse in the records.

This year's focus will be on Ombudsman versus Constitution River, another big clash to hang the meeting on. Yet, this one is an encounter with more sub-plots than an Anthony Horowitz novel.

You will read mostly about how it's blue-on-blue, the old rivals Godolphin versus Coolmore, John Gosden and his gentle war of words with Aidan O'Brien, a meeting of minds between the ice-cool heads of Ryan Moore and William Buick. The Classic crop against the old guard, championship honours at stake for two top-class horses.

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