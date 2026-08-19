Ziva Mullins joins Goffs UK bloodstock team ahead of Premier Sale

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Ziva Mullins has joined the Goffs UK bloodstock team on a full-time basis and brings extensive international experience to the company ahead of next week's Premier Yearling Sale at Doncaster.

Irish-born Mullins returns to the sales company fold after spending 12 years in Australia, where she worked across the breeding, sales and bloodstock sectors.

Her time in Australia included spells with leading operations Arrowfield, Aquis Farm and Spendthrift, working in roles including sales and nominations, before she joined leading sales house Inglis as a bloodstock consultant.

She returned to Ireland in 2024 and subsequently established herself as an independent bloodstock adviser, managing racing and breeding interests in Ireland and Australia and advising clients on purchases, breeding and sales.

Mullins said: “I am delighted to be joining Goffs UK and excited to work alongside such an experienced, dedicated and respected team.

“After 12 years in Australia, I look forward to bringing the knowledge and international perspective I gained there to the role, while continuing to build relationships with vendors and buyers in the UK, Ireland and further afield.

“Goffs has a strong reputation for integrity, innovation and client service, and I am particularly keen to contribute to the Flat and online sales. The Premier Yearling Sale is a great place to begin, and I look forward to meeting and getting to know clients and colleagues in Doncaster next week.”

Mullins will focus predominantly on Goffs UK's Flat and online sales, with her appointment coming immediately before one of the company's flagship dates in the calendar.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent welcomed the appointment and highlighted the breadth of experience Mullins has gained during her career.

“Ziva comes to Goffs with a wealth of international bloodstock experience and we are excited to welcome her to the team,” he said.

“Her background in nominations and sales and her time at Inglis have given her exposure to many different areas of the industry, and she has demonstrated a forward-thinking, innovative approach.”

The Premier Yearling Sale takes place at Doncaster next week.

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