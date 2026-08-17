'There are mixed feelings about selling her' - See The Fire up for grabs at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The beautifully bred dual Group 2 winner See The Fire will be offered at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, which takes place from November 30 to December 3.

A homebred for Jeff Smith’s Littleton Stud, the Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old is set to be one of the highlights of the fifth edition of the hugely popular Sceptre Sessions.

Smith has enjoyed success offering mares at the Tattersalls sale, with the highlight coming when his four-time Group 1 winner Alcohol Free sold to BBA Ireland for 5,400,000gns in 2022.

By Sea The Stars out of Smith's Group 1 Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen , See The Fire won the Middleton Stakes at York by 12 lengths last season before successfully defending her crown in the Group 2 earlier this year.

The five-year-old has also been placed in seven Group 1 races, including last year’s Prix de l’Opera, where she was beaten a short neck by Barnavara, who subsequently sold at the Tattersalls Mares sale for a whopping 4,800,000gns.

See The Fire is a half-sister to Group 2 Italian Derby winner Venetian Prince, Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes runner-up Royal Playwright as well as Listed-placed Arabian Storm.

Littleton Stud manager David Bowe said: “See The Fire has given Jeff Smith and the Littleton Stud team some wonderful days on the racecourse and has been a model of consistency throughout her career. She is a gorgeous-looking filly, incredibly sound, and has competed at the highest level, running in Group 1 company on a remarkable 14 occasions.

“She comes from a family that Littleton Stud has cultivated over four generations and, while there are mixed feelings about selling her, she represents a tremendous opportunity for breeders.

“The Sceptre Sessions at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale provides a wonderful stage on which to showcase her.

“She will be offered in training and gives both owners and breeders the chance to acquire a top-class racehorse from one of the finest families in the stud book. She will undoubtedly make a wonderful broodmare in the future, and we are excited to offer her at Tattersalls.”

Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior added: “See The Fire is an outstanding racehorse and it is a privilege to offer her for sale at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale on behalf of Jeff Smith’s Littleton Stud.

“The Sceptre Sessions were created to showcase elite fillies and mares within Europe’s premier breeding stock sale, and with a race record and pedigree of her calibre, See The Fire will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of this year’s sale. She is sure to appeal to leading racing and breeding interests both domestically and internationally.”

Read more:

'A fight between Coolmore and Sheikh Mohammed is the ideal situation to sell a horse' – superpower clash sees Wootton Bassett colt bring €2.4 million

Diamond Necklace sibling heads to Japan as blue hen mare’s sales ring record reaches a staggering €15.895 million

'The dream is always there' – Godolphin outlast Coolmore for €1.25 million Justify colt at Arqana August Sale